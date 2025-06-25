Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,867 in the last 365 days.

House Resolution 262 Printer's Number 1960

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - Sponsors

SHUSTERMAN, HILL-EVANS, PIELLI, RIVERA, SANCHEZ, HANBIDGE, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, MAYES, GILLEN, HOHENSTEIN, PARKER, D. WILLIAMS, MADDEN

Short Title

A Resolution designating the month of October 2025 as "Menopause Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Designating October 2025 as Menopause Awareness Month

Generated 06/25/2025 09:27 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Resolution 262 Printer's Number 1960

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more