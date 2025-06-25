House Resolution 262 Printer's Number 1960
PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - Sponsors
SHUSTERMAN, HILL-EVANS, PIELLI, RIVERA, SANCHEZ, HANBIDGE, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, MAYES, GILLEN, HOHENSTEIN, PARKER, D. WILLIAMS, MADDEN
Short Title
A Resolution designating the month of October 2025 as "Menopause Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Designating October 2025 as Menopause Awareness Month
Generated 06/25/2025 09:27 PM
