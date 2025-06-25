House Resolution 257 Printer's Number 1926

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - Sponsors FLEMING, MIHALEK, HILL-EVANS, ISAACSON, VENKAT, SCHLOSSBERG, HANBIDGE, KHAN, CIRESI, NEILSON, SANCHEZ, PICKETT, MADSEN, McNEILL, JAMES, CONKLIN, FREEMAN, DONAHUE, PASHINSKI, REICHARD, DEASY, ZIMMERMAN, CERRATO, GREEN, BRENNAN

Short Title A Resolution designating the month of November 2025 as "Diabetes Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Recognizing “Diabetes Awareness Month in Pennsylvania”

Generated 06/25/2025 09:27 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.