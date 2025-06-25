Submit Release
House Resolution 257 Printer's Number 1926

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - Sponsors

FLEMING, MIHALEK, HILL-EVANS, ISAACSON, VENKAT, SCHLOSSBERG, HANBIDGE, KHAN, CIRESI, NEILSON, SANCHEZ, PICKETT, MADSEN, McNEILL, JAMES, CONKLIN, FREEMAN, DONAHUE, PASHINSKI, REICHARD, DEASY, ZIMMERMAN, CERRATO, GREEN, BRENNAN

Short Title

A Resolution designating the month of November 2025 as "Diabetes Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Recognizing “Diabetes Awareness Month in Pennsylvania”

