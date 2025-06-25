House Bill 1599 Printer's Number 1913
PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - House Bill 1599
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
RABB, WEBSTER, STEELE, MUNROE, HADDOCK, GUENST, PIELLI, PROBST, HOWARD, RIVERA, D. WILLIAMS
Short Title
An Act amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in restructuring of electric utility industry, providing for membership in regional transmission organization.
Memo Subject
Amending Section 2 of Title 66
Actions
|1913
|Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION, TECHNOLOGY AND UTILITIES, June 12, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 17, 2025
|First consideration, June 17, 2025
|Re-committed to RULES, June 17, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, June 25, 2025
Generated 06/25/2025 09:26 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.