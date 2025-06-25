House Bill 1599 Printer's Number 1913

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - House Bill 1599 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors RABB, WEBSTER, STEELE, MUNROE, HADDOCK, GUENST, PIELLI, PROBST, HOWARD, RIVERA, D. WILLIAMS Short Title An Act amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in restructuring of electric utility industry, providing for membership in regional transmission organization. Memo Subject Amending Section 2 of Title 66 Actions 1913 Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION, TECHNOLOGY AND UTILITIES, June 12, 2025 Reported as committed, June 17, 2025 First consideration, June 17, 2025 Re-committed to RULES, June 17, 2025 Re-reported as committed, June 25, 2025 Generated 06/25/2025 09:26 PM

