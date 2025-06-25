Submit Release
House Bill 1599 Printer's Number 1913

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - House Bill 1599

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

RABB, WEBSTER, STEELE, MUNROE, HADDOCK, GUENST, PIELLI, PROBST, HOWARD, RIVERA, D. WILLIAMS

Short Title

An Act amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in restructuring of electric utility industry, providing for membership in regional transmission organization.

Memo Subject

Amending Section 2 of Title 66

Actions

1913 Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION, TECHNOLOGY AND UTILITIES, June 12, 2025
Reported as committed, June 17, 2025
First consideration, June 17, 2025
Re-committed to RULES, June 17, 2025
Re-reported as committed, June 25, 2025

