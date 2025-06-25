Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,869 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 1507 Printer's Number 1762

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - House Bill 1507

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

STEELE, GUENST, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, NEILSON

Short Title

An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further providing for resident license and fee exemptions.

Memo Subject

Residential Hunting Licenses for Out of State College Students

Actions

1762 Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, May 28, 2025
Reported as committed, June 3, 2025
First consideration, June 3, 2025
Re-committed to RULES, June 3, 2025
Re-reported as committed, June 25, 2025

Generated 06/25/2025 09:27 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 1507 Printer's Number 1762

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more