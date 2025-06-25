House Bill 1507 Printer's Number 1762

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - House Bill 1507 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors STEELE, GUENST, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, NEILSON Short Title An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further providing for resident license and fee exemptions. Memo Subject Residential Hunting Licenses for Out of State College Students Actions 1762 Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, May 28, 2025 Reported as committed, June 3, 2025 First consideration, June 3, 2025 Re-committed to RULES, June 3, 2025 Re-reported as committed, June 25, 2025 Generated 06/25/2025 09:27 PM

