House Bill 1507 Printer's Number 1762
PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - House Bill 1507
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
STEELE, GUENST, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, NEILSON
Short Title
An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further providing for resident license and fee exemptions.
Memo Subject
Residential Hunting Licenses for Out of State College Students
Actions
|1762
|Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, May 28, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 3, 2025
|First consideration, June 3, 2025
|Re-committed to RULES, June 3, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, June 25, 2025
Generated 06/25/2025 09:27 PM
