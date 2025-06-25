House Bill 1299 Printer's Number 1876
PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - Sponsors
CIRESI, KHAN, SANCHEZ, BOROWSKI, McNEILL, DIAMOND, PIELLI, HILL-EVANS, GUENST, HADDOCK, DONAHUE, FREEMAN, SCHLOSSBERG, HOHENSTEIN, FIEDLER, HARKINS, WARREN, KENYATTA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, O'MARA, BELLMON, JAMES, GALLAGHER, OTTEN, CERRATO, GREEN, WAXMAN, RIVERA
Short Title
An Act amending the act of December 17, 1968 (P.L.1224, No.387), known as the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law, providing for unlawful retention policy.
Memo Subject
Click to Cancel and Consumer Protections for Recurring Subscriptions
