House Bill 1512 Printer's Number 1768

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - Sponsors

MULLINS, OLSOMMER, BRENNAN, HOHENSTEIN, OTTEN, RABB, WAXMAN, T. DAVIS, PIELLI, VITALI, SANCHEZ, MERSKI, VENKAT, GUZMAN, HILL-EVANS, FRANKEL, SHUSTERMAN, MALAGARI

Short Title

An Act requiring manufacturers of digital electronic equipment to make available to owners and independent repair providers, on fair and reasonable terms, documentation, parts and tools used to diagnose, maintain and repair digital electronic equipment; and imposing a penalty.

Memo Subject

Right to Repair Electronics

Generated 06/25/2025 09:26 PM

