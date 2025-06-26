Governor Mills Statement on Legislature's Adjournment

Governor Janet Mills has issued the following statement regarding the adjournment of the Legislature:

"Every legislative session lawmakers bring their very different life experiences to Augusta to try to make a difference in the lives of Maine people. That give and take is at the heart of our democracy -- people coming from every corner of our state to represent their constituents, to find some consensus, and to create laws that improve Maine communities, now and in the future."

"While I might not agree with every measure, I appreciate the work of members on both sides of the aisle and in both houses of the Legislature. As a former legislator, I know how challenging it is to create solutions to complex matters after listening to your constituents and debating civilly with your colleagues, while also maintaining responsibilities to family, friends, work, and community. I am proud of the investments my Administration made this session in Maine families, children, and seniors, higher education, housing, vital health services, preserving 55 percent state support for public education, and preserving 5 percent state funds for municipalities. I am committed to working next session on more smart and steady progress for the people of our state."