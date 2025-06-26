In Halifax, Governor Mills Reaffirms Maine's Historic Relationship with Nova Scotia

Halifax, Nova Scotia, CANADA-- Governor Janet Mills today completed the second leg of her three-day visit to Atlantic Canada focused on strengthening Maine's historic relationships with its Canadian neighbors and promoting Maine as a great place to visit and do business.

In Halifax, Governor Mills held bilateral talks with Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston in the Nova Scotia Reception Room of the historic Province House. Home to Nova Scotia's legislative assembly since 1819, the Province House is a National Historic Site and the oldest legislative building in Canada.

"Our historic bond with Nova Scotia and the Maritime Provinces is strong, and I'm committed to making sure it endures through these challenging times for relations between our two countries," said Governor Janet Mills. "Whether Maritimers come to Maine for work or for pleasure, they will be welcomed warmly by the people of our state--as they always have been. We value their friendship, their business, and the deep ties that connect our communities across the border."

While in Nova Scotia, the Governor visited the Halifax studios of CBC, CTV, and Global News to speak to Canadians directly. On each major Canadian television outlet, the Governor told viewers that while she cannot control the policies and rhetoric coming from Washington, she wants Canadians to know that they are welcome to visit and do business in Maine -- as they have done for generations.

The Governor also toured the Centre for Ocean Ventures and Entrepreneurship (COVE). Located on a former Coast Guard Base in the City of Dartmouth, COVE is a collaborative innovation hub for ocean technology innovation. The Governor learned about how the organization is spurring innovation and catalyzing commercialization in the blue economy and discussed potential partnership opportunities between Maine and Nova Scotia.

Governor Mills' visit to Nova Scotia follows a successful two days in Saint John and Fredericton, New Brunswick, which included bilateral meetings with Premier Susan Holt, events with the Fredericton and Saint John Region Chambers of Commerce, and meetings with small, medium, and large businesses with Maine ties.

Governor Mills also stopped by the L.L. Bean store at Dartmouth Crossing. The Freeport-based retailer has opened several stores in Canada in recent years.

Governor Mills will return to Maine tomorrow.

Governor Mills has been a consistent champion of Maine's relationship with Canada. Since taking office, Governor Mills has worked closely with her fellow Governors and the Premiers of Eastern Canada. Last week, Governor Mills and Massachusetts Governor Healey convened a summit of governors from the Northeast and Canadian Premiers to discuss the impact of the president's tariffs and how American and Canadian leaders can maintain economic relations that benefit local businesses and residents in energy, trade, tourism, and manufacturing.

In the wake of the president's actions and rhetoric toward Canada, Governor Mills has worked to make sure Canadians are welcome in Maine. Last month, the Governor unveiled new signs welcoming Canadian visitors during a roundtable with York County business leaders impacted by declining visitation from Canada. She has brought Maine's message of welcome directly to the Canadian people through television appearances on CBC News Network's Rosemary Barton Live, CTV Atlantic News, and CBC New Brunswick.

Canadian visitors are an important part of Maine's tourism economy. In 2024, nearly 800,000 Canadian visitors spent approximately $497.7 million in Maine, according to the Maine Office of Tourism. Overall, the state welcomed 14.8 million visitors, who spent more than $9.2 billion, supporting 115,900 jobs and generating $5.4 billion in wages.