AMO interdicts vessel smuggling 1,155 pounds of cocaine near southwestern Puerto Rico

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico — Air and Marine Operations (AMO), an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, interdicted a vessel Tuesday arresting 3 aliens from the Dominican Republic and seizing 1,155 pounds (524 kilograms) of cocaine south of Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico.

This successful interdiction highlights the critical role maritime domain awareness plays in securing our nation’s borders,” said Creighton Skeen, Deputy Director of Air and Marine Operations in the Caribbean. “Our teams are committed to protecting the homeland by stopping drug trafficking before they reach U.S. shores.”

On the evening of June 2, a Caribbean Air and Marine Operations asset and a Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft (MEA) detected a 30' yola-type vessel with two outboard engines, carrying approximately three people on board, navigating north about 22 miles south of Cabo Rojo.

The crew of the MEA contacted the AMO Michel O. Maceda Marine Unit deploying a Coastal Interceptor vessel, supported by a AMO UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, successfully intercepting the vessel near midnight.

Inside the vessel agents found a total of three aliens from the Dominican Republic without proper documentation to enter or remain in the United States legally, 22 bales of contraband, and one AR- 15 type rifle.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) assumed custody of the three aliens and the rifle, while the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) assumed custody of narcotics.

AMO safeguards our Nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through our aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond. AMO conducts its mission in the air and maritime environments throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands.