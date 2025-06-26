Cytrence Kiwi Introduces Desktop Integration Mode

Windows Desktop with Two Kiwi Desktops Windows Desktop with a Raspberry Pi Kiwi Desktop macOS Desktop with a Nvidia Jetson Kiwi Desktop

Cytrence Introduces Desktop Integration Mode to Kiwi KVM, Bridging Heterogeneous Computer Systems with a Seamless and Secure User Experience

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cytrence, a pioneering company in heterogeneous device management and automation, is proud to announce the launch of “Desktop Integration Mode” in its flagship Kiwi products. The Kiwi App is a cross-platform application that enables control of any computer connected through Kiwi KVM in a desktop-like window, giving users direct access to target systems without installing software on them. This new Desktop Integration Mode introduces a seamless user experience that allows users to move their mouse pointer in and out of Kiwi App Windows as naturally as using local applications - with no need to explicitly capture or release the cursor.

Gone are the days of juggling multiple input device/monitors or clunky third-party solutions. Kiwi Desktop Integration Mode delivers a fluid, intuitive experience across all target systems, regardless of their OS or hardware type. The target system can be a Linux server, an embedded AI edge device, or a single-board computer like Raspberry Pi or Nvidia Jetson Compute, all natively supported. Kiwi allows you to interact with them as if the target desktop is seamlessly integrated into your host desktop, forming a single, unified workspace.

This new “Desktop Integration Mode” will not only transform your workflow by turning your main desktop into a secure, unified control center but also further boost your productivity, whether you are a developer switching between Linux and macOS, a support engineer debugging embedded systems, or an enterprise IT administrator working with legacy devices.

“The Kiwi is a really nifty piece of hardware and it's fixing the age-old problem of smoothly combining Windows and macOS at the same workstation”, said a beta test user, “Desktop Integration Mode has led me thinking I’m using a virtual machine (of my target devices)”. “It does exactly what I was hoping for” said another early adopter user who has been very excited about this new feature.

No Agent. No Config Change. No Attack Surface.

Thanks to Cytrence’s unique KVM architecture, Kiwi provides full video stream and intuitive control without making any changes to the target system. Unlike traditional Remote Desktop or VNC solutions, the Kiwi “Desktop Integration Mode” requires:

* No agents to install

* No configuration changes

* No firewall exceptions

In other words, the Kiwi KVM approach is inherently secure and reliable. By eliminating the need to alter the target system, Cytrence minimizes potential vulnerabilities and avoids introducing third-party dependencies. It also ensures cleaner compliance, faster deployment, and greater trust in Enterprise IT environments and Industrial Applications.

Security Through Ownership

Cytrence’s core strength lies in its complete ownership of the entire hardware (including firmware) and software stack. This deep vertical integration enables features like Desktop Integration Mode in the most efficient way possible and ensures full transparency, verifiability, and control throughout the product lifecycle.

This technological advantage allows Cytrence to deliver one of the most secure and reliable KVM solutions available today. The Kiwi KVM products have been widely deployed in mission-critical industry sectors such as robotics, transportation, healthcare, and finance where reliability and security are paramount.

Coming in June 2025 Release

The Kiwi “Desktop Integration Mode” will be available in the upcoming Kiwi release 1.3, scheduled for the end of June 2025. Existing Kiwi customers can just download the new version from https://www.cytrence.com/software to start using this feature, after updating firmware bundled in the software package. New customers will receive Kiwis with the new version when purchasing from our online store at https://www.cytrence.com/category/kiwi.

Cytrence extends its deepest gratitude to the growing Kiwi user community. Your feedback directly shaped this release - and your trust fuels our commitment to deliver secure, intuitive, and powerful device control solutions.

To learn more about Cytrence and Kiwi, visit https://www.cytrence.com.

About Cytrence

Cytrence Technologies empowers professionals with secure tools for device control and automation. Its flagship product, Cytrence Kiwi, is the first advanced USB 3.0 KVM device engineered to simplify multi-device workflows and enable agentless device management. With full-stack ownership and security-first design, Cytrence is building the foundation for the next generation of enterprise-grade device management solutions.

