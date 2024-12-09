Cytrence Joins NVIDIA Inception

Cytrence Kiwi KVM Cytrence Kiwi KVM Manages a PC Cytrence Kiwi KVM Manages a SBC

Cytrence Advances Innovation with NVIDIA Inception Program, Accelerating the Development of its Heterogeneous Device Management Platform.

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burlington, MA - Cytrence, a pioneering company in device control and automation, proudly announces that it has been accepted into the NVIDIA Inception Program. This milestone supports Cytrence’s mission to create tools for managing a broad set of heterogeneous devices, beginning with its flagship product, Cytrence Kiwi, the first advanced KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) solution over USB 3.

Unlike traditional tools, Cytrence Kiwi stands out with its versatile capabilities for heterogeneous device management:

• In contrast to a traditional KVM switch, Cytrence Kiwi is a USB 3 adapter that connects to a host machine (a laptop or PC), transforming it into a software-defined KVM with the Kiwi App.

• Unlike VPNs or remote desktop applications like RDP or SSH, Kiwi operates without relying on any network, requires no agent installation, and even provides BIOS-level access during boot time.

• For data centers, Kiwi functions as a crash cart adapter, offering unparalleled portability and on-the-go convenience.

• In manufacturing environments, it efficiently manages industrial systems regardless of the operating system.

• In office environments, Kiwi enables seamless management of a desktop PC from a laptop, eliminating the need for separate peripherals like keyboards, mice, or monitors. It also simplifies workflows by allowing users to attach a mini-PC or Mac Mini to their host machine.

• For single-board computer enthusiasts, Kiwi transforms SBCs such as a Raspberry Pi into a seamless companion for your main PC.

• For embedded system developers, Kiwi provides an incredibly convenient way to manage and debug edge computing systems, including those powered by NVIDIA Jetson.

Cytrence is poised to advance its solutions, using Kiwi as the cornerstone of a broader heterogeneous device management platform. This platform aims to integrate automation, monitoring, and control functionalities, catering to the growing demands of industries requiring seamless management of diverse devices.

“We are excited to join NVIDIA Inception, as it offers invaluable resources to optimize Kiwi’s video streaming performance, which heavily relies on GPU technology,” said Hui Li, CEO of Cytrence. “Kiwi is a Swiss Army knife for modern compute devices, including advanced edge systems powered by NVIDIA Jetson. This program also opens up networking opportunities to connect with users of these cutting-edge devices, further advancing our mission to simplify device management and automation.”

The NVIDIA Inception Program provides tailored benefits to startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. These benefits include preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, technical training through the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute, and collaboration opportunities with industry leaders.

About Cytrence

Cytrence Technologies, Inc. is dedicated to empowering professionals with innovative tools for device control and automation. Its flagship product, Cytrence Kiwi, is the first advanced USB 3 KVM device designed to simplify multi-device workflows and enable seamless device management. By focusing on cutting-edge technologies, Cytrence is building a foundation for the next generation of device management solutions.

Cytrence Kiwi

