floLIVE Magnifies Global IoT Network Resilience and Performance through Multi-Cloud Expansion

Company deploys its global cellular IoT network core and management platform on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and AWS to enhance redundancy & bolster AI services

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- floLIVE , a global enabler of IoT connectivity solutions, announced it has deployed its global IoT services on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to provide enterprise and mobile network customers with a multi-cloud operational structure that amplifies connectivity assurance, security, and performance. floLIVE’s multi-cloud infrastructure is also integrated with AWS, further enhancing the company’s ability to deliver multi-carrier, multi-country, always-on services.“Maintaining a multi-cloud environment is an essential part of floLIVE’s strategy to support IoT deployments in any country or global region,” said Vera Miretsky, vice president research and development for floLIVE. “The floLIVE platform helps our customers comply with regulatory requirements—specifically those mandating that information remain within certain geographical regions. Multi-cloud enhances our infrastructure diversity and improves the coverage and resilience that our customers already enjoy through the AWS cloud service. We feel that the addition of OCI to our infrastructure will provide tremendous benefits to customers by enhancing security, improving reliability, and strengthening floLIVE’s ability to offer the AI tools and services that businesses are seeking.”“We’re proud to support floLIVE in advancing its global IoT vision by leveraging OCI’s high-performance infrastructure as part of its multicloud environment,” said Shmulik Hauzer, vice president and head of sales division for Oracle Israel. “With OCI, floLIVE can accelerate the development of advanced services and drive innovation at scale for its customers.”floLIVE operates the world’s largest IoT cellular network with more than 40 direct points of presence providing local mobile network access to enterprise customers in 214 countries and territories. Through its core network and local mobile operator interconnections, floLIVE provides reliable and low-latency connections to support remote access and management on a global scale.Fortifying its core network and connectivity management platform through multi-cloud operations provides floLIVE and its customers with multiple layers of infrastructure and service management redundancy to ensure the best possible connection performance and resilience needed for emerging IoT use cases.“The use of a multi-cloud infrastructure is rapidly gaining acceptance among enterprises that value the superior performance, reliability, and security that this architecture delivers,” said Brent Iadarola, senior vice president of market research firm Frost & Sullivan. “Providers such as floLIVE that can offer multi-cloud environments are well positioned to satisfy these exacting connectivity requirements.”To learn more about floLIVE’s portfolio of multi-cloud global connectivity solutions, please visit https://flolive.net/ About floLIVEfloLIVE delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprises. With its carrier-grade distributed core network and over 40 local points of presence, floLIVE optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy, and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. floLIVE’s innovative platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes.PR Contact:John StaffordParallel Communications Group+1 515 708-1296LinkedIn𝕏: @Parallel_PRjstafford@parallelpr.comfloLIVE Contact:

