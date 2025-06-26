Montgomery County Council Committee Meeting on June 26, 2025

MARYLAND, June 26 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Health and Human Services Committee will receive a regional update on homelessness and homeless services

The Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee will meet on Thursday, June 26, at 1:30 p.m. to receive a regional update on homeless services in the County from representatives of the Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) Services to End and Prevent Homelessness.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair Gabe Albornoz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

Services to End and Prevent Homelessness: A Regional Update and Homeless Services in the County

Update: The HHS Committee will receive a regional update on homeless services in the County from representatives of DHHS' Services to End and Prevent Homelessness. The meeting will include updates on the Point in Time Survey, which was released last month. The annual Point in Time report provides a one-night “snapshot” of the region’s residents experiencing homelessness within the eight metropolitan Washington area jurisdictions. This year’s report showed that Montgomery County had a 32 percent increase in the number of persons experiencing homelessness in the region from 2024 to 2025 with a total of 1,510 individuals. In May, the Council approved Montgomery County’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Operating Budget for Services to End and Prevent Homelessness at nearly $62 million, which is a 25 percent increase from the FY25 budget.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.