Governor Offers Up To $25,000 Reward for Information on Rowan County Murder

Today Governor Josh Stein announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Michael James Mitchke.

On August 21, 2022, officers received a call of a camper on fire at 3740 St. Peters Church Road in Salisbury. Mr. Mitchke, aged 57 years old, was discovered deceased inside the camper. An autopsy confirmed multiple gunshot wounds as the cause of his death.

Anyone with information concerning this case should contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 216-8700 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.