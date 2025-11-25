Governor Stein, GROW NC, NCEM Announce Funding for Winterization of Helene-Damaged Homes and Temporary Housing in Western North Carolina

Today Governor Josh Stein, the Governor’s Recovery Office for Western North Carolina (GROW NC), and North Carolina Emergency Management announced that a total of $500,000 in home winterization grants will be awarded to two nonprofit organizations engaged in housing rebuild and repair efforts. These funds are granted specifically for completing emergency repairs and temporary measures to prepare homes damaged by Hurricane Helene for winter. The organizations, Rebuild Haywood and the Western North Carolina Conference of United Methodist Churches, help with projects such as installing insulation, wrapping windows, and repairing roofs on homes damaged by the storm.

Additionally, GROW NC will be granting a total of nearly $50,000 to The Beacon Network and Rebuild Haywood, two western North Carolina-based nonprofits working to winterize campers, trailers, and other temporary housing for families displaced by Helene.

“As families continue to recover from Hurricane Helene, winter weather can bring additional hardships,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Local organizations have gone above and beyond for their communities in the wake of the storm, completing crucial work like this quickly and efficiently. We’re proud to support these organizations as they work to keep families warm this winter.”

“Western North Carolina is already experiencing winter weather, and home winterization is an urgent need for so many residents impacted by Helene. However, winterization can be expensive, and many families are already struggling to make ends meet,” said Matt Calabria, Director of GROW NC. “We’re proud to present these grants to local organizations doing critical work to protect homes from severe winter weather. Together, we’ll continue to do everything we can to ensure impacted families have a warm and safe place to stay.”

“The State Emergency Response Team is committed to using the resources available to help as many disaster survivors as possible,” said NC Emergency Management Director Will Ray. “The use of these funds to help Helene survivors is yet another example of the whole-of-community cooperation that North Carolina is known for.”

“Through the funding of the GROW NC grant, Rebuild Haywood will be able to provide critical winterization of homes and temporary shelters to Hurricane Helene-impacted families and households across western North Carolina who are facing impending severe weather conditions,” said Linnea Van Manen, Case Manager and Grant Specialist at Rebuild Haywood. “This funding will allow us to ensure these community members stay safe and keep the cold out throughout this season. We are incredibly grateful to the Stein Administration for recognizing the need in our community and providing us with the opportunity to make this possible.”