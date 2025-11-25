ICYMI: John Locke Foundation Calls on General Assembly to Pass a Budget

This week, the John Locke Foundation published an article outlining the consequences of the General Assembly’s failure to pass a budget, highlighting a “severe failure of governance” where “the legislature is squarely to blame.” As of this month, the General Assembly has still not sent a budget to Governor Stein to sign into law. North Carolina is the only state in the country without a state budget.

“As we enter the holiday season, I implore the General Assembly to do the right thing and pass a comprehensive, fiscally responsible budget,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Time is of the essence, and the people of North Carolina deserve better. I’m at the table. We must come together to give our teachers and law enforcement pay raises, fully fund Medicaid, and support our state employees.”

A budget for the 2025-2027 biennium was due on July 1. In March, Governor Stein proposed a responsible and balanced budget to the General Assembly. In September and October of this year, Governor Stein submitted proposals that would fund Medicaid amid budget negotiations and provide raises for teachers, law enforcement, and state employees. Earlier this month, Governor Stein called on the General Assembly to return to Raleigh for a special session to fund Medicaid; they did not.

Excerpts from the John Locke Foundation: The budget failure and its consequences