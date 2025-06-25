Study finds steep drop in heart disease death rates

A study published June 25 by the Journal of the American Heart Association found that heart disease death rates fell 66% from 1970 to 2022. Deaths from heart attacks decreased 89% in that time span. The study attributed the declines to advancements in intervention and prevention efforts. Meanwhile, deaths from other types of heart disease, including arrhythmia, heart failure and hypertensive heart disease, increased by 81% during the same period. The study said the rising prevalence of obesity, diabetes, hypertension and physical inactivity have contributed to those causes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.