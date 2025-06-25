Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,885 in the last 365 days.

Study finds steep drop in heart disease death rates

A study published June 25 by the Journal of the American Heart Association found that heart disease death rates fell 66% from 1970 to 2022. Deaths from heart attacks decreased 89% in that time span. The study attributed the declines to advancements in intervention and prevention efforts. Meanwhile, deaths from other types of heart disease, including arrhythmia, heart failure and hypertensive heart disease, increased by 81% during the same period. The study said the rising prevalence of obesity, diabetes, hypertension and physical inactivity have contributed to those causes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Study finds steep drop in heart disease death rates

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more