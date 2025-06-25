City offices closed, service alterations set for Independence Day

City offices will be closed on Friday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. if you’re looking to kickoff your holiday weekend celebrations, plan to stop by Summerfest on Thursday, July 3, at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. This year’s unmistakable event includes an artisan fair, local music, kid’s activities, food trucks and a drone show! More information is on the City’s website.

SOLID WASTE: This year, the City of Lawrence changed the holiday solid waste collection schedule, so there is no delay in collection for the Independence Day holiday. All solid waste collection will happen according to your regular collection schedule .

PARKING: Parking meters, lots and garages will be free on July 4.

TRANSIT: There will be no public transit service on Independence Day. Fixed-route, paratransit, and on-demand buses will not operate. Central Station will also be closed. For more details on bus schedules, visit the service calendar at: lawrencetransit.org/service-calendar.

PARKS, RECREATION AND CULTURE: The administrative office in South Park and the cemeteries office will be closed on Friday, July 4. The following parks and recreation facilities will also be closed July 4:

Community Building

East Lawrence Recreation Center

Holcom Park Recreation Center

Sports Pavilion Lawrence

Prairie Park Nature Center

The Aquatic Division will have altered hours for the holiday.

Indoor Aquatic Center will be closed on July 4

Outdoor Aquatic Center will be open from 1-6 p.m. on July 4.

There will be no aquatic fitness or instructional aquatic classes held July 4.

Unified Day Camp and Summer Playgrounds (Neighborhood Drop-In Program) will not be held on Friday, July 4. Both will resume on Monday, July 7, along with all other Unified Recreation programming.

There will be no recreation classes or lifelong recreation programming from Friday, July 4 — Sunday, July 6. This includes all fitness, dance, gymnastics and martial arts programs.

There are no adult or youth sports league games scheduled Thursday, July 3 — Sunday, July 6.

Eagle Bend Golf Course and Learning Center, 1250 E. 902 Rd., will be open on Friday, July 4, and they accept tee times one week in advance online or by phone: 785-748-0600.

For more information on Parks, Recreation and Culture programs and activities, contact us at parksrec@lawrenceks.org, 785-832-3450.