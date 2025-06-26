Forbes Recognizes Move United On New 'Accessibility 100' List

List recognizes the top 100 global impact-makers in accessibility-related fields such as communication, mobility, education, sports and recreation, and more

We are honored that Move United is included in the Forbes Accessibility 100, along with so many of our colleagues, partners and allies in the disability and adaptive sports movement. ” — Move United CEO Glenn Merry

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forbes has included Move United on its new Accessibility 100 List, which highlights and recognizes the top 100 global impact-makers in accessibility-related fields like communication, mobility, education, software, consumer products, robotics, sports and recreation, travel, the workplace, the arts, and more. Companies such as Apple, Google, Microsoft, MIT, Nike, NBCUniversal, SalesForce, Spectrum, and others were also part of the list.Move United, the national leader in community-based sports and recreation for individuals with disabilities, uses the power of sport to push what’s possible for people with disabilities, confronting ignorance, fueling conversation, and inciting action that leads us to a world where everyone’s included. “We believe sports have the power to change the world, “said Move United Chief Executive Officer Glenn Merry said. “Through adaptive sports, we show what people with disabilities are capable of so that it’s no longer a surprise, so that they’re not always an inspiration.”Through a national network of 245 member organizations across 45 states and the District of Columbia, over 125,000 youth and adults with disabilities each year have the opportunity to live to their fullest potential. In 2024, Move United granted over $3 million to local adaptive sports organizations that are part of the Move United member network. The nonprofit continues to expand opportunities for athletes with a disability and has a goal of being accessible to 90% of the U.S. population when the Paralympics returns to LA in 2028.In 2024, 34 Move United sanctioned competitions in 24 states saw 2,311 adaptive athletes compete in several sports, which served as a qualifier for The Hartford Nationals conducted by Move United last summer in Hoover, Alabama where 397 athletes competed in seven different sports.The organization’s Inclusive Playbook has reached over 220,000 youth, changing disability perspectives. New this year, Move United created some new Adapted Sports Guides, which are intended to help break down barriers to inclusion for athletes with disabilities without altering rules for athletes without disabilities or imposing significant administrative challenges on State High School Associations. So far, guides (which are free) have been developed for Track & Field, Swimming, Wheelchair Tennis, and Boccia, with more sports to follow.In addition, 1,370 veterans and their family members were served as part of the Move United Warfighters program, which provides access to adaptive sports and recreation for free of charge, including through the USA Wheelchair Football League.“We are honored that Move United is included in the Forbes Accessibility 100, along with so many of our colleagues, partners and allies in the disability and adaptive sports movement. Forbes thank you for elevating the visibility of the disability community,” Merry said.In 2024, the organization received the Rings of Gold Award from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and in 2021 was recognized by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation with its Sports Award. Move United also produces an award-winning podcast and a nationally-recognized adaptive sports magazine.For more information about Move United, visit moveunitedsport.org. To check out the full list of businesses and organizations on the "Accessibility 100", visit www.forbes.com/lists/accessibility-100/

