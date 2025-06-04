Lake Paul, PhD, CEO and Founder, BioAnalysis LLC, Accepts Healthcare & Life Sciences Startup from PACT 2025 Awards

We're helping shape how the next generation approaches biotherapeutics analysis. That's the kind of work that makes this region a powerhouse in life sciences.” — Lake Paul, Phd | CEO and Founder of BioAnalysis

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioAnalysis LLC Honored at 2025 PACT Enterprise Awards

BioAnalysis LLC, a collaborative research organization providing analytical services for gene therapy and biotherapeutics development, was named Life Sciences & Healthcare Startup of the year by PACT, the Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies, at the 2025 PACT Enterprise Awards. The Enterprise Awards are prestigious business honors for technology and life sciences companies, leaders and entrepreneurs in the Philadelphia region.

"The Enterprise Awards continue to shine a spotlight on the remarkable achievements and bold innovations that are defining the future of technology and life sciences in Greater Philadelphia," said Dean Miller, CEO of PACT. "This year's winners embody the talent, perseverance, and ingenuity that power our region and resonate far beyond it. Their work is not only shaping industries but also inspiring the next generation of innovators. On behalf of all of us at PACT, I extend heartfelt congratulations to BioAnalysis LLC for being named Life Sciences & Healthcare Startup at the 2025 Enterprise Awards."

Founded in 2019 and based in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, BioAnalysis has built a reputation for tackling the analytical challenges that matter most in gene therapy and biotherapeutics development. The company's team brings more than 100 years of combined experience in biophysics and mass spectrometry, with over 70 peer-reviewed publications and a strong track record supporting regulatory submissions. What sets BioAnalysis apart is their collaborative approach to client partnerships, working closely with biopharmaceutical companies to develop the bold, innovative solutions that are defining the future of biotherapeutics.

"We're honored by this recognition and what it says about the work we're building here in Philadelphia," said Lake Paul, founder of BioAnalysis LLC. "It takes perseverance to tackle the tough analytical problems that keep our clients up at night, but when you get the science right, the impact goes far beyond any single project. We're helping shape how the next generation approaches biotherapeutics analysis. That's the kind of work that makes this region a powerhouse in life sciences."

About Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies (PACT) PACT's vision is to be the go-to resource for fast growing companies, and a driver of entrepreneurship and innovation in the Philadelphia region. PACT provides its members with valuable content and connections to capital, coaching, and customers that will accelerate their growth and success, and to collaborate with other organizations to drive innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. www.philadelphiapact.com.

About BioAnalysis LLC

BioAnalysis, based in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, is a collaborative research organization providing analytical services for gene therapy and biotherapeutics development. Founded in 2019, the company combines scientific excellence with community impact, serving clients worldwide while actively creating opportunities in the life sciences industry for local community members. For more information, visit www.bioanalysisllc.com.

