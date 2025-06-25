How Building Affordable Rental Housing Works in Oregon

Communities across Oregon need more affordable rental housing options. Rents continue to increase faster than wages, while the cost of everyday life—groceries, utilities, car repairs, and childcare—continues to rise. Many of our neighbors, including families, older adults on fixed incomes, and even people with steady jobs, struggle to find affordable places to live.

To avoid experiencing a rent burden, a renter should spend no more than 30% of their monthly income on housing costs. When people spend too much on housing, they frequently make difficult choices: skipping medical care, putting off car repairs, cutting back on groceries, or even living in unsafe or overcrowded conditions. Over 320,000 Oregon households are a paycheck away from eviction and at risk of losing their homes.

More than half of all renters in Oregon face a burden due to high housing costs. There is a great need for more affordable housing in the state, and it takes collaboration between governments, partner organizations, developers, and the community to fund, build, and maintain housing that people can actually afford.

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS), as a lender and funder, is working hard to accelerate housing development throughout the state. The agency is responsible for stewarding public investments for affordable housing in Oregon and has recently streamlined the application process in order to build housing more quickly. Developing affordable rental housing is a long and complex process, with OHCS as just one important player involved in improving outcomes in our communities. OHCS has broken the development process down into the following easy-to-understand phases.

Predevelopment: The Planning Stage

Developing the project concept

This is where it all begins. A developer, often a nonprofit housing organization, finds a piece of land or a property they want to convert into housing. To start putting together a plan, they will ask the community questions, including:

How many housing units can we build here and what type of apartments — one-bedroom, two-bedroom, etc.?

Who will live here — families, seniors, veterans?

What is the budget?

They also talk to neighbors, the city, and community partners to ensure the project fits local needs and understand constraints with the property. It takes time to have these conversations, so this phase can take several years, depending on analysis such as environmental reviews or other studies needed.

Assessing Project Feasibility: Navigating the System

Before breaking ground, the project must go through zoning, permitting, and environmental reviews, ensuring it meets local laws. Developers work with city planning departments, environmental and permitting agencies, engineers, and architects to make sure everything is approved. This step can take six months to a year, if all goes according to plan.

In 2019, Oregon passed landmark legislation requiring cities with over 100,000 residents to allow middle housing (duplexes, townhouses, triplexes, quadplexes, and cottage clusters) to be built on land previously zoned only for single-family homes. However, zoning for larger apartment complexes is more restricted—there can be height limitations, parking requirements, and changing these restrictions can take advocacy and political will.

Even with the necessary funding and approvals in place, projects can be delayed by community opposition. Neighbors may fear affordable housing will lower their property values, increase traffic, or attract people they perceive as undesirable. These fears are based on stigma or misinformation and can slow down or stop important projects.

Securing Financing: Making the Numbers Work

Building anything from the ground up costs a lot and affordable housing is no exception. The price of materials like lumber, drywall, and steel fluctuates. Labor costs have increased, especially with shortages of construction workers. On top of that, developers need to build a budget that plans for the costs of land, permits, hooking up utilities, and designing buildings that meet safety codes and accessibility standards.

Affordable housing doesn't make a profit or “pay for itself” through rent the way market-rate housing might. Because tenants are paying below-market rent, developers have to patch together a complex mix of funding to cover their costs. Most often, developers use Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC). These are incentives for private investment to help fund the project. The state often contributes loans, private activity bonds, or other grants to make projects work. Cities and counties can pitch in land, permit and fee waivers, or even local funds. Banks may lend money, or investors may chip in, expecting a return.

Securing funding is also highly competitive. Each round of tax credits or grants has far more applicants than available funds, meaning not all projects get built—not because they're bad ideas, but because there's just not enough money to go around.

Financing is like assembling a puzzle and may take several years. Every dollar counts, and developers often apply for multiple sources over many months.

Construction: Building the housing

Once everything is approved and financed, construction starts. This is the most visible part, with workers on-site building foundations, framing walls, and installing plumbing, electricity, and finishes. It can take up to three years, depending on weather, inspections, availability of materials, and staffing capacity of general contractors, local construction crews, inspectors, and engineers.

OHCS encourages developers to use minority-, women-, and veteran-owned businesses and small businesses. This supports equity and provides economic opportunities for contractors who may otherwise be overlooked.

Lease-up: Welcoming Residents

When construction is done, the owner hires a property manager and they start accepting applications for residents. Prospective tenants must meet income guidelines based on the area's median income. Sometimes the project reserves units for people with very low incomes or people exiting homelessness. The property manager screens applicants and helps ensure the property stays safe and accessible for residents.

Asset Management: Keeping it Affordable Over Time

Once all the units are occupied, the work doesn't end. The property manager oversees the day-to-day operations of the property, which means maintaining the building, paying for repairs, staying in compliance with funding rules, and helping residents remain stable.

Affordable housing is usually required to remain affordable for 30 years or longer, depending on the funding sources. However, some projects struggle to stay affordable or in good repair over time without enough rental subsidies or long-term public investment.

This is where housing preservation comes in. OHCS prioritizes preserving these buildings by providing resources to property owners to do repairs and maintain the buildings. It is often more cost-effective to preserve existing affordable housing than to build new. It also supports housing stability and minimizes displacement.

When Will Oregon Have Enough Affordable Housing?

Although we know how to build affordable housing, it's not happening fast enough. From predevelopment to moving in, it can take years. Oregon needs to add nearly 500,000 housing units in the next 20 years to begin addressing supply issues.2

This means we cannot “build our way out of the crisis” overnight — even with more money and better policies, it takes time to see results. It takes coordination and collaboration between governments, partner organizations, and developers to create affordable housing. It also requires community support. When future residents and neighbors say “yes” to affordable rental housing in their communities, the process is faster and more successful.

As the state’s housing agency, OHCS drives transformational housing solutions across the state to build much-needed housing. Building affordable rental housing isn’t just about buildings—it’s about giving people a safe, stable, and dignified place to live. Because, in the end, everyone benefits when all people have the opportunity to reach their full potential.