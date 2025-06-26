Actress TRISTAN AVELINA CUNNINGHAM Seeks Justice in Season 3 of Hulu Series ‘REASONABLE DOUBT’

Actress Tristan Avelina Cunningham Tristan Avelina Cunningham in 'Reasonable Doubt' (courtesy: Hulu)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actress Tristan Avelina Cunningham is set to return as the compelling ‘bad girl’ Toni in the third season of the popular Hulu drama series, REASONABLE DOUBT Last season, audiences were surprised by the reveal that Toni (Cunningham) was pregnant with Lewis’s (McKinley Freeman) child. The revelation of their affair created a lot of tension and high drama in his marriage to Jax (Emayatzy Corinealdi). The situation culminated in the finale episode as Toni seeks justice by suing Jax and Lewis for the death of her baby.The upcoming third season promises to highlight the fallout from Toni’s actions and the legal battle she initiates. Further details are being kept under wraps.“I love playing Toni and I think we were all surprised at how angry fans got with her,” shares Cunningham. “I often get asked ‘Does that make you feel bad?’ No! I love that fans are that invested in the show -- it means I’m doing my job!”Cunningham has notably delivered drama appearing on many hit television shows, including the CBS procedurals NCIS, CSI Vegas, and S.W.A.T., as well as the NBC courtroom series All Rise and the Telly Award winning streaming sci-fi series Phoenix. Earlier this year, the talented actress led the cast starring in the Tubi thriller feature film A Kill For A Kill from MarVista Entertainment. Cunningham has also proven to be skilled at comedy with appearances on ABC’s The Conners, NBC’s American Auto, and the Netflix laugher Family Reunion.Cunningham started her performing days when she was only 9 years old, when she ran away and joined the award-winning, international youth circus, Circus Smirkus. She toured for 8 summers before earning a degree at the prestigious Center for Media, Film, and Theatre (CMFT) at SUNY Purchase College. Today, Cunningham continues to teach circus and is a youth circus program director at Cirque School LA, as well as a new mom.Follow TRISTAN AVELINA CUNNINGHAM on Instagram: @tristanavelinacunningham

