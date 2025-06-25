Organic Modernism Finds a New Voice in Venice: A Bold Take on the SoCal Spec Home

Exterior Shot Interior Shot

VENICE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a market saturated with formulaic new construction, one Venice residence is quietly rewriting expectations. Located at 2457 Glyndon Avenue, just blocks from Venice Beach and the cultural heartbeat of Abbot Kinney, this newly completed home is a masterpiece in intentional design. Designed & staged in collaboration with Studio ROI and Safir Shamsi of Rodeo Realty, it offers a refined yet grounded interpretation of modern coastal living.

Reflecting the growing embrace of organic modernism—a design ethos where warmth, minimalism, and natural materials intersect—the home features a dramatic double-height entry that opens into a serene, light-filled interior. Sunlight, oak, and stone converge in an environment that feels less like a spec project and more like a deeply personal sanctuary.

The open-concept layout prioritizes both scale and stillness: formal living and dining areas lead seamlessly to a private backyard oasis complete with mature landscaping, pool, and spa. Throughout, details like custom millwork, a built-in bar, and a muted material palette speak to craftsmanship over trend. The kitchen avoids unnecessary spectacle, instead embracing functionality through finely finished cabinetry and integrated appliances.

Upstairs, the primary suite feels like a retreat unto itself, featuring a private terrace, a spa-inspired bath with a stone-wrapped soaking tub, and a custom walk-in closet with gallery-level precision. Three additional ensuite bedrooms and a downstairs office complete the home’s flexible, contemporary layout.

As Venice continues its evolution into a cultural and architectural destination, 2457 Glyndon Avenue offers a quiet, confident alternative to SoCal’s generic builds. Priced at $4.55 million, it’s a home that privileges restraint, authenticity, and timeless design.

Architectural Design & Staging: @studioroi_la

Interior Design: Safir Shamsi, @safir_shamsi

Seller Representation: Safir Shamsi of Rodeo Realty & Brodsky, @thebrodskygroup

Photography: Gavin Cater, @caterphotography

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.