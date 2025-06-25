Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,861 in the last 365 days.

Organic Modernism Finds a New Voice in Venice: A Bold Take on the SoCal Spec Home

Exterior Shot

Exterior Shot

Interior Shot

Interior Shot

VENICE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a market saturated with formulaic new construction, one Venice residence is quietly rewriting expectations. Located at 2457 Glyndon Avenue, just blocks from Venice Beach and the cultural heartbeat of Abbot Kinney, this newly completed home is a masterpiece in intentional design. Designed & staged in collaboration with Studio ROI and Safir Shamsi of Rodeo Realty, it offers a refined yet grounded interpretation of modern coastal living.

Reflecting the growing embrace of organic modernism—a design ethos where warmth, minimalism, and natural materials intersect—the home features a dramatic double-height entry that opens into a serene, light-filled interior. Sunlight, oak, and stone converge in an environment that feels less like a spec project and more like a deeply personal sanctuary.

The open-concept layout prioritizes both scale and stillness: formal living and dining areas lead seamlessly to a private backyard oasis complete with mature landscaping, pool, and spa. Throughout, details like custom millwork, a built-in bar, and a muted material palette speak to craftsmanship over trend. The kitchen avoids unnecessary spectacle, instead embracing functionality through finely finished cabinetry and integrated appliances.

Upstairs, the primary suite feels like a retreat unto itself, featuring a private terrace, a spa-inspired bath with a stone-wrapped soaking tub, and a custom walk-in closet with gallery-level precision. Three additional ensuite bedrooms and a downstairs office complete the home’s flexible, contemporary layout.

As Venice continues its evolution into a cultural and architectural destination, 2457 Glyndon Avenue offers a quiet, confident alternative to SoCal’s generic builds. Priced at $4.55 million, it’s a home that privileges restraint, authenticity, and timeless design.

Architectural Design & Staging: @studioroi_la
Interior Design: Safir Shamsi, @safir_shamsi
Seller Representation: Safir Shamsi of Rodeo Realty & Brodsky, @thebrodskygroup
Photography: Gavin Cater, @caterphotography

Miguel Soto
Rodeo Realty
+1 310-471-2600
mediarelations@rodeore.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Organic Modernism Finds a New Voice in Venice: A Bold Take on the SoCal Spec Home

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more