Judicial Appointments Panel Confirms Three to State Courts of Appeal

(Subscription required) An appointments panel on Tuesday unanimously confirmed all three of Gov. Gavin Newsom's selections to fill vacancies on the Second District Court of Appeal, agreeing with evaluators' findings that the appointees were each "exceptionally well qualified" to serve on the Los Angeles-based bench.

