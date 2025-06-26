Celebrating Six-cess in Nursing Excellence: The Only Health Care System in Missouri or Kansas to Earn Six Designations

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children’s Mercy is proud to announce that it has achieved Magnetrecognition for the sixth consecutive time, a prestigious honor that highlights the hospital’s commitment to nursing excellence and exceptional patient care. This remarkable achievement places Children’s Mercy among an elite group of pediatric hospitals, being the only hospital to earn six consecutive Magnet designations in Missouri and Kansas. Less than 1% of hospitals across the U.S. have received Magnet designation six times or more.Magnet designation is the highest and most prestigious distinction a health care organization can receive for nursing excellence. It is awarded by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and is considered the gold standard for nursing practices and quality patient care.“Six-cess” in Nursing ExcellenceThe theme of this year’s redesignation, “Six-cess,” celebrates the dedication and hard work of Children’s Mercy’s nurses and their unwavering commitment to providing the best possible care to patients. This milestone is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the entire hospital team, including nurses, physicians and support staff, who work together to ensure the highest standards of care.“We are incredibly proud to receive our sixth Magnet designation,” said Stephanie Meyer, MS-FNP, RN, NEA-BC, Executive Vice President, Chief Nursing Executive and Chief Operating Officer for Inpatient Operations at Children’s Mercy. “This recognition reflects the dedication and passion of our entire team’s commitment to excellence. It is an honor to be among the top pediatric hospitals nationwide to achieve this milestone. We’re a better organization today because of the Magnet recognition we first achieved 22 years ago.”National RecognitionChildren’s Mercy’s achievement of six consecutive Magnet designations underscores its status as a leader in pediatric health care. The hospital’s commitment to nursing excellence has resulted in improved patient outcomes, higher patient satisfaction, and enhanced nurse retention and satisfaction.Magnet recognition is the gold standard for nursing excellence and plays a factor in how the public views health care organizations. U.S. News & World Report’s annual showcase of “America’s Best Hospitals” includes Magnet recognition in its ranking criteria for quality of inpatient care.“Nursing excellence isn’t just a designation — it’s a daily decision," said Alejandro Quiroga, MD, MBA, President and CEO at Children’s Mercy. “Our nurses bring clarity in the midst of chaos, they lead with kindness, and they always remember that we're here for the kids. This sixth Magnet recognition is more than a milestone — it’s a reflection of the soul, strength and speed our nursing teams bring to every child, every family, every time.”Research demonstrates that Magnet recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and their communities, such as:· Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information.· Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue rates.· Higher job satisfaction among nurses.· Higher nursing retention rates for team members in their current place of employment.The Magnet Model provides a framework for nursing practice, research and measurement of outcomes. Through this framework, the ANCC evaluates applicants across several components and dimensions to gauge an organization’s nursing excellence.About Children’s Mercy Kansas CityFounded in 1897, Children’s Mercy is a leading independent children’s health organization dedicated to holistic care, translational research, educating caregivers and breakthrough innovation to create a world of well-being for all children. With not-for-profit hospitals in Missouri and Kansas, and numerous specialty clinics in both states, Children’s Mercy provides the highest level of care for children from birth through the age of 21. U.S. News & World Report has repeatedly ranked Children’s Mercy as one of “America's Best Children's Hospitals.” For the sixth time in a row, Children’s Mercy has achieved Magnet nursing designation, awarded to only about 8% of all hospitals nationally, for excellence in quality care. More than 800 pediatric specialists, researchers and faculty are actively involved in clinical care, pediatric research and education of the next generation of pediatric specialists. Thanks to generous philanthropic and volunteer support, Children’s Mercy provides hope, comfort and the prospect of brighter tomorrows to every child who passes through its doors. Visit Children’s Mercy and the Children’s Mercy Research Institute to learn more, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Bluesky and YouTube for the latest news and videos.

