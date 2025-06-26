Dr. Laura Gabayan Announces New Wisdom IQ Test Soft Launch based on ‘Common Wisdom’ Book and Research Study

Researcher Dr. Laura Gabayan announces the soft launch of the new online Wisdom IQ Test as a companion tool to her Bestseller “Common Wisdom” and The Wisdom Research Project. The new Wisdom IQ Test is a personal assessment tool that anyone can take on LauraGabayan.com to evaluate their Wisdom IQ based on the 8 elements that the author scientifically identifies in her “Common Wisdom” book and study. Anyone can take Dr. Laura Gabayan’s new Wisdom IQ Test in 5 – 7 minutes on LauraGabayan.com, and immediately learn insights on which of the 8 life skills that contribute to wisdom are their natural strengths. Dr. Laura Gabayan’s new Wisdom IQ Test is an easy online multiple-choice test that provides immediate results and insights on an individual’s core strengths, and areas that need more love in 8 areas of wisdom. To learn more and live a more meaningful life, Dr. Laura Gabayan encourages everyone to take the new Wisdom IQ Test and read the “Common Wisdom” book that is filled with real-life examples about everyday people who are wise.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Physician, Researcher, Scientist, and Award-Winning Author Dr. Laura Gabayan announces the soft launch of a new Wisdom IQ Test . It’s a personal assessment tool that evaluates an individual’s Wisdom IQ based on the 8 elements the author scientifically identifies in her “ Common Wisdom ” (Redwood Publishing) book and study. Individuals can take this new multiple choice test in 5 – 7 minutes, and immediately learn insights on which of these life skills are their natural strengths and areas that need more love.Dr. Laura Gabayan explains, “We want to make wisdom easier to understand, and are soft launching our Wisdom IQ Test now. We want to help more people enhance the 8 essential life skills that contribute to someone’s wisdom. Our overall goal is to help you have more meaning and calm, despite the chaos in the world, by providing you with a new tool and new perspectives.”With these new insights, the Wisdom IQ Test can help individuals increase their joy, happiness, success and inner peace by raising awareness of one’s strengths in the 8 “Common Wisdom” elements. Backed by real science and real stories, this Wisdom IQ Test can help individuals evaluate their life skills in 8 core areas.NEW WISDOM IQ TEST evaluates an individual’s:1. RESILIENCE: The ability to bounce-back from adversity.2. KINDNESS: The ability to be gentle and show empathy and compassion towards others and the self.3. POSITIVITY: The ability to see the silver lining in every situation in life.4. SPIRITUALITY: A belief that there is something greater than being human.5. HUMILITY: The ability to be down to earth and open to other ideas and thoughts.6. TOLERANCE: The ability to keep an open mind and be considerate of different cultures, ideas, and perspectives.7. CREATIVITY: The ability to think about problems differently or from a new perspective.8. CURIOSITY: A strong desire to know or learn something.Dr. Laura Gabayan’s “Common Wisdom” book and new test are based on the author’s research study, The Wisdom Research Project. For this study, Dr. Gabayan interviewed 60 “wise” adults aged 50-79 across North America. Out of these 60 interviewees, only one person exhibited all 8 qualities so mastering these elements is not easy. The project caused the Researcher to write the book “Common Wisdom” to share the results to help others.To learn more about the core wisdom skills and live a more meaningful life, Dr. Laura Gabayan encourages everyone to take the new Wisdom IQ Test and read the “Common Wisdom” book that is filled with real-life examples about everyday people who are wise. The 60 “wise” individuals in the author’s study were all positive and at peace, despite major challenges. Some of these relatable individuals include a widow of two husbands, a cancer survivor, a concentration camp survivor, and Rabbi.The new Wisdom IQ Test results can provide insights to increase an individual’s awareness, inner peace, and sense of self-worth. The results of this new quantitative study and test will be confidential. ,WHERE TO TAKE THE WISDOM IQ TESTWHERE TO BUY THE BOOKS“Common Wisdom: 8 Scientific Elements of a Meaningful Life” (Redwood Publishing)“Common Wisdom Journal” (Redwood Publishing)FOLLOWInstagram @l.gabayanLinkedInYouTubeABOUT: DR. LAURA GABAYAN (aka “Dr. G”, Los Angeles, CA) is a world-renowned physician, scientist, researcher, Psychology Today Contributor, and Award-Winning Author of 2 books: “Common Wisdom: 8 Scientific Elements of a Meaningful Life” (March 2024) and “Common Wisdom Journal” (December 2024). To help others, the author created The Wisdom Research Project in 2013 to study wisdom after many medical obstacles forced her to change course. Using applied science and objectivity, Dr. Laura Gabayan developed a clear path to gaining wisdom that can help you live your best life, which is summarized in her books. Internationally regarded as an expert in the field of research, she has received multiple research grants and awards for her work. Dr. Gabayan has also published dozens of academic manuscripts cited by hundreds of researchers. She is committed to excellence in everything she pursues. Dr. Gabayan is a two-time valedictorian (high school and college) who attended UCLA for all her schooling. Along with medical school, she completed three additional years of research education to become a greater expert in research. Dr. Gabayan and her work have been featured on FOX News At Night, FOX 11 Los Angeles, KTLA, ABC 8 Dallas / Good Morning Texas, KFMG 98.9FM The Culture Buzz, Jewish Journal, The Eden Magazine, Authority Magazine, BookLife Reviews, Great Books Great Minds, ShoutOut LA, Palisadian-Post, Leader Magazine and many top podcasts and radio shows. https://lauragabayan.com

