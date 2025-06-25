SOAR HR Consulting and DRG Partner to Bring Life-Changing Type 2 Diabetes Reversal Program to Employees Nationwide

Diabetes Reversal Group and SOAR HR Consulting have partnered to innovate employee health solutions.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diabetes Reversal Group ( DRG ), which has the only Patented Type 2 Diabetes reversal program in the world, backed by a 100% money-back guarantee, is proud to announce a new partnership with SOAR HR Consulting. Under the leadership of CEO and President Katie Corum, SOAR is expanding its commitment to innovative employee health solutions by making DRG’s life-changing program available to organizations and their workforces nationwide.As an experienced HR executive and health advocate, Corum recognizes the long-term impact chronic conditions like Type 2 Diabetes have on employees, their families, and employers alike. By partnering with DRG, SOAR is equipping its clients with access to a clinically proven solution that not only improves quality of life but also significantly reduces healthcare costs.“At SOAR, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to support the whole health of the employees our clients serve,” said Katie Corum, CEO and President of SOAR HR Consulting. “Partnering with DRG allows us to offer a proven, life-changing resource that empowers individuals to reverse their Type 2 Diabetes—something we believe will transform lives and company cultures alike.”DRG’s program has already helped thousands of patients reverse their Type 2 Diabetes without the need for lifelong medications. With results backed by independent, proven research and over a decade of data, the program continues to disrupt the conventional chronic care model and restore hope to individuals and families.Employers working with SOAR will receive immediate access to the DRG platform, including educational webinars, custom marketing support, and dedicated launch strategies tailored to their workforce.To learn more about how SOAR and DRG are transforming employee health outcomes, visit www.DiabetesReversalGroup.com About Diabetes Reversal Group (DRG)Diabetes Reversal Group has the only Patented Type 2 Diabetes reversal program in the world, backed by a 100% money-back guarantee. Thousands of individuals have reversed their Diabetes through DRG’s proven clinical approach—without medications, surgeries, or gimmicks.About SOAR HR ConsultingSOAR HR Consulting, LLC offers Fractional HR and HR Consulting to SMB’s by providing tailored Human Resources full suite of services, including compliance, benefits administration, employee relations, training and development, and (digital) employee handbooks. All designed to optimize workforce management and ensure a positive, compliant workplace. They help organizations streamline HR processes, foster employee engagement, and support business growth. Contact Katie.Corum@SOAR-HR.com or www.SOAR-HR.com for more information.Curious about how the program works — or ready to take the next step?Join a free, on-demand webinar hosted by DRG to get a full walkthrough of the program, how it helps people reverse Type 2 Diabetes, and what the path to enrollment looks like.

