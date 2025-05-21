Diabetes Reversal Group and 2D Wellness Partner to Expand Access to the Only Patented Type 2 Diabetes Reversal Program

DRG and 2D Wellness partner in a strategic collaboration to bring a powerful solution to individuals, physicians, and employers.

DALLAS , TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diabetes Reversal Group, creators of the only Patented program clinically designed to reverse Type 2 Diabetes, have announced a new partnership with 2D Wellness—a collaboration aimed at expanding access, deepening impact, and reaching more lives than ever before.This strategic collaboration brings a powerful solution to individuals, physicians, and employers alike. Together, the organizations are making it easier to access effective diabetes reversal, while offering physicians a new revenue stream through a simple distributor program and helping employer groups reduce chronic disease costs across their workforce.“Our program stands alone in the industry—not just in results, but in innovation. This partnership with 2D Wellness means more people will now have access to something truly transformative,” said Kristine Burke, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Diabetes Reversal Group.The program’s Patented methodology has already helped countless individuals the past 15 years reduce or eliminate their need for medication, lower A1C levels, and reclaim their quality of life. Now, through this partnership, both physicians and employers have a trusted, science-backed tool they can offer to patients and employees.“At 2D Wellness, we are committed to evidence-based preventive care programs that address the root causes of chronic conditions,” said Thomas Dort, President of 2D Wellness, Inc. “Our partnership with Diabetes Reversal Group aligns perfectly with our mission to optimize individual health outcomes while also supporting organizational performance and financial sustainability. By combining clinically validated, non-invasive biomarker tracking with proven nutrition-driven protocols, we help individuals achieve better health—and businesses achieve stronger, measurable results.” An informational webinar for providers or partners , is scheduled for Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 12PM Central, where attendees will learn how the program works, who it benefits, and how to get involved. Register today and be part of the movement to reverse Type 2 Diabetes.If you are a Type 2 Diabetic and want to learn how our Patented program can help you, visit this registration link.

