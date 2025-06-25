Submit Release
BCI Troop B West -New Haven/ Embezzlement

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B5001294

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Ryan Normile

STATION: BCI Troop B West - New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 03/25/25 at approximately 1223 hours

TOWN: Middlebury

 

VIOLATION(S):

 

Embezzlement

 

ACCUSED: Laura M. Brewer

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

 

VICTIM: Ferrisburgh Stewart’s Shops

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 25, 2025, at approximately 1223 hours, the Vermont State Police began an investigation into Laura M. Brewer (42) of Charlotte, VT after receiving a report of missing funds on bank statements. Investigation revealed that in January and February 2025, Brewer, while acting as the manager of the Ferrisburgh Stewart’s Shops convenience store, took and failed to deposit $8,763 in cash. On June 25, 2025, Brewer turned herself in at the New Haven Barracks and was issued a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/18/2025 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

