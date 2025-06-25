BCI Troop B West -New Haven/ Embezzlement
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5001294
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Ryan Normile
STATION: BCI Troop B West - New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 03/25/25 at approximately 1223 hours
TOWN: Middlebury
VIOLATION(S):
Embezzlement
ACCUSED: Laura M. Brewer
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT
VICTIM: Ferrisburgh Stewart’s Shops
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 25, 2025, at approximately 1223 hours, the Vermont State Police began an investigation into Laura M. Brewer (42) of Charlotte, VT after receiving a report of missing funds on bank statements. Investigation revealed that in January and February 2025, Brewer, while acting as the manager of the Ferrisburgh Stewart’s Shops convenience store, took and failed to deposit $8,763 in cash. On June 25, 2025, Brewer turned herself in at the New Haven Barracks and was issued a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/18/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
