Berlin Barracks / Embezzlement / Identity Theft / False Personation/ / False Pretenses

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3004906

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191





DATE/TIME: 7/29/24 at 1004

INCIDENT LOCATION: Duxbury

VIOLATION: Embezzlement / Identity Theft / False Personation/ False Pretenses





ACCUSED: Leighann Ravelin

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT





VICTIM: Tyler Fisk / Go Time Property Management

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/29/24 at 1004 hours, the Vermont State Police was contacted by Tyler Fisk (41) of Duxbury regarding possible embezzlement from his business, Go Time Property Management. An investigation was initiated into Leighann Ravelin (44) of Waterbury. The investigation revealed Ravelin obtained a loan for intended for Fisk's business, Go Time Property Management. It was determined from the end of 2020 to the end of 2024 Ravelin moved and spent the funds through her personal accounts. Ravelin also opened a credit card in Fisk's name.





On 6/24/25, Troopers from the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin cited Ravelin into Washington County Superior Court. Ravelin is cited to appear on 7/17/25 at 0830 hours.





COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/17/25 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.