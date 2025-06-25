Berlin Barracks / Embezzlement / Identity Theft / False Personation/ / False Pretenses
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3004906
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 7/29/24 at 1004
INCIDENT LOCATION: Duxbury
VIOLATION: Embezzlement / Identity Theft / False Personation/ False Pretenses
ACCUSED: Leighann Ravelin
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: Tyler Fisk / Go Time Property Management
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/29/24 at 1004 hours, the Vermont State Police was contacted by Tyler Fisk (41) of Duxbury regarding possible embezzlement from his business, Go Time Property Management. An investigation was initiated into Leighann Ravelin (44) of Waterbury. The investigation revealed Ravelin obtained a loan for intended for Fisk's business, Go Time Property Management. It was determined from the end of 2020 to the end of 2024 Ravelin moved and spent the funds through her personal accounts. Ravelin also opened a credit card in Fisk's name.
On 6/24/25, Troopers from the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin cited Ravelin into Washington County Superior Court. Ravelin is cited to appear on 7/17/25 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/17/25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.