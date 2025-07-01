Appalachian Ford Solutions Joins the Automotive Maintenance and Repair Association

Appalachian Ford Solutions becomes a proud member of the Automotive Maintenance and Repair Association (AMRA), reinforcing its dedication to service standards.

FALL BRANCH, TN, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a continued effort to stay aligned with national industry standards and consumer trust initiatives, Appalachian Ford Solutions has officially joined the Automotive Maintenance and Repair Association (AMRA). Known for its Code of Ethics and focus on consumer transparency, AMRA membership marks another step in AFS’s commitment to accountability and professional growth.

As a Ford-specialized repair center, Appalachian Ford Solutions now joins other trusted shops nationwide in supporting the AMRA mission to promote consistent, high-quality repair services rooted in integrity and education. Membership enables access to technical resources, peer collaboration, and public awareness programs—all designed to elevate the auto repair experience.

A Word from the Owner

"Joining AMRA is a step forward in our mission to uphold trust and integrity in every repair."

Author of the Quote: Kevin Ford, Owner

About Appalachian Ford Solutions

Located in Fall Branch, TN, Appalachian Ford Solutions provides expert-level repair and diagnostics exclusively for Ford vehicles. With over 30 years of combined mechanical experience, the team offers trusted service while also investing in social impact initiatives, including training opportunities for men in recovery. Visit them on site at 195 Joe R McCrary Rd, Fall Branch, TN 37656, USA.

Legal Disclaimer:

