Susan Gonzales Receives Women in AI North America Award for AI Social Impact Leader of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIandYou , a non-profit founded in 2019 that educates ordinary people about artificial intelligence (AI) announced today that founder and CEO, Susan Gonzales, was named a winner of the 2025 Women in AI Awards North America’s AI for Good Award - AI for Social Impact Leader of the Year. This recognition helps validate AIandYou’s mission of promoting AI Literacy to help people understand the opportunities and challenges associated with AI.The Women in AI Awards North America is a prestigious annual event celebrating the achievements of women and allies making significant contributions to the artificial intelligence landscape across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In its third year, the 2025 awards honored 54 Winners, 8 Special Jury recognition recipients, and 108 finalists who are revolutionizing the AI industry and shaping the future of technology.“I am incredibly humbled and honored to have been selected as an award winner by Women in AI’s global leadership,” said Gonzales. “After spending many years in the tech industry, launching a nonprofit was scary and challenging, yet extremely rewarding. I hope to use this platform as a springboard to encourage women to take risks and be bold.”This year, over 250 nominations were received across 12 diverse categories, showcasing the breadth of expertise and influence women and allies have across AI disciplines. Nominees undergo a rigorous evaluation process led by a 55-member expert jury panel, with strategic guidance from 13 Boards of Advisors. Finalists, winners, and special jury recognitions were honored at the awards ceremony held June 6, 2025, in Toronto, Canada.Learn more about the 2025 Women in AI Summit and Awards About AIandYouAIandYou, founded in 2019, educates ordinary people about artificial intelligence's benefits, challenges, and risks. The organization offers easy-to-understand, free online content and hosts community AI events to help people prepare for the changes created with AI. Based in the Bay Area, AIandYou was founded by Susan Gonzales, a former tech executive, when she identified the chasm between the AI ecosystem and ordinary people. For more information about AIandYou, please visit: https://aiandyou.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.