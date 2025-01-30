AIandYou Expands Leadership with Appointment of Two New Board Members

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIandYou , a nonprofit educating marginalized communities about artificial intelligence (AI) in easy-to-understand language, today announced the appointment of Dr. Katherine Heller and Dr. Brandeis Marshall to its Board of Directors. Heller and Marshall have been instrumental in shaping AIandYou’s mission and vision, serving as advisors since its inception.Dr. Katherine Heller is a Senior Staff Research Scientist at Google Research and a recognized leader in AI, machine learning, and statistical modeling. Her extensive research focuses on developing innovative AI solutions to address real-world challenges.“The work of AIandYou to educate ordinary people is critical to the evolution of AI tools,” said Dr. Heller. “AI literacy is critical to the success of AI and the adoption of new tools that can create new opportunities and save lives.”Dr. Brandeis Marshall is a renowned data scientist, educator, and author. As the founder of DataedX Group, she has been a driving force in promoting equitable data practices and bridging the gap between technology and underserved communities. Her work has been pivotal in ensuring that data science remains inclusive and accessible.“Dr. Heller and Dr. Marshall have been steadfast supporters of AIandYou, and their transition to Board members marks an exciting new chapter for our organization,” said Susan Gonzales, Founder and CEO of AIandYou. “Their expertise in AI, data science, and community engagement will be invaluable as we expand our resources and reach to empower more individuals to navigate the complexities of artificial intelligence.”As Board members, Heller and Marshall will play a critical role in guiding AIandYou’s strategic direction, ensuring that the organization continues to lead in AI education and advocacy.To learn more about AIandYou, visit their website About AIandYouAIandYou is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making AI literacy accessible to all. By providing resources, tools, and education, AIandYou empowers individuals and communities to understand and navigate the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence.Media Contact:Rebekah Epstein210.315.9664rebekah@fifteen-media.com

