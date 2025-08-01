Submit Release
Grass Plus, Inc. Introduces Custom Tracked Hydroseeder for Hard-to-Reach Terrain

Grass Plus, Inc. unveils a custom-modified tracked hydroseeding unit, expanding erosion control capabilities to hard-access terrain in Utah and nearby areas.

— Blake Burhley, Owner of Grass Plus, Inc.

EDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grass Plus Inc., a leading Utah-based landscaping and environmental services firm, has announced the launch of a custom-built tracked hydroseeder designed for use on steep, remote, and otherwise inaccessible job sites.
Developed in-house, this modified unit allows the Grass Plus team to perform tracked hydroseeding and erosion control in rugged terrain where traditional equipment cannot safely operate. This capability is crucial for pipeline corridors, utility ROWs, wildfire reclamation, and mountainous construction projects.

The new system supports hydroseeding, bonded fiber matrix applications, straw mulch, and other erosion control methods while ensuring compliance with federal and state restoration guidelines.

A Word from the Owner
About Grass Plus, Inc.
Founded in 1993 and located at 5554 E 2200 N, Eden, UT 84310, Grass Plus, Inc. specializes in custom landscaping, hydroseeding, erosion control, and site restoration across Utah and surrounding states. Known for innovative equipment and field-tested solutions, the company supports residential, commercial, and large-scale industrial projects with a commitment to reliability and environmental stewardship.

Blake Burhley
Grass Plus Inc.
+1 801-394-2244
