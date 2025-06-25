Attorney General Jackley Announces a Sioux City, Iowa Man Found Guilty in Union County Murder

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces a Sioux City, Iowa man has been convicted of first-degree murder in a 2023 stabbing death in Dakota Dunes.

Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, 41, was found guilty June 25, 2025, by a Union County jury. The verdict carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison when he is sentenced.

Jordan “Jordy” Beardshear, 23, was found deceased at an apartment in Dakota Dunes on April 25, 2023. The defendant was later apprehended in Mexico.

“This verdict delivers justice to Jordan and her family,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This was a brutal and senseless act of violence and the jury’s decision affirms that the defendant will be held fully accountable. Thank you to the investigators, prosecutors, and witnesses who ensured that the truth was heard, and justice was served.”

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Sioux City Police Department, South Sioux City Police Department, North Sioux City Police Department and the United States Marshall’s Service investigated the case. The Attorney General’s Office prosecuted.

