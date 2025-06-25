Maryland Fishing Report – June 25

June 25, 2025

Leroy and Devin Tunnage had a wonderful day fishing with a light tackle fishing guide on the Chesapeake Bay. Photo courtesy of Travis Long There is plenty of good fishing to be found in Maryland this week and for those wishing to fish open waters and not owning a boat, there are fishing guides, light tackle fishing guides, charter boats, and party boats to take customers out fishing. They are in the business of putting smiles on people’s faces.

Forecast Summary: June 25 – July 1: Expect the warmest fishing weather of the year so far for this upcoming week with stable conditions for Maryland Bay waters. There is a chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Main Bay surface water temperatures have increased to or slightly below 80’s with river temperatures slightly cooler in the mid 70’s. Due to recent rains, expect above average flows for most Maryland rivers and streams. However, except for the upper Bay, the long-term rain deficit continues to result in Bay salinities that are still currently above average. There will be adequate oxygen down to about 25’ for the Colonial Beach area of the Potomac River. However, there is plenty of oxygen down to the bottom for all Bay gamefish in the rest of Maryland’s Bay waters. Keep an eye out for widgeon grass, great fish habitat, blooming in the shallows with yellow flowers. In addition, this is the time of the year when oysters are spawning throughout the Bay. Expect another week of warm fishing weather with unstable conditions for Maryland Bay waters. There is a chance of thunderstorms all week. As reported by the NOAA buoys, main Bay surface water temperatures have increased to the low to mid 80’s with river temperatures slightly cooler in the upper 70⁰Fs. Due to recent rains, expect above average flows for most Maryland rivers and streams. However, except for the upper Bay, the long-term rain deficit continues to result in Bay salinities that are still currently above average. There will be adequate oxygen down to about 20’ for the Colonial Beach area of the Potomac River. However, there is plenty of oxygen down to at least 35’for all Bay gamefish in the rest of Maryland’s Bay waters. Keep an eye out for widgeon grass, great fish habitat, blooming in the shallows with yellow flowers. In addition, this is the time of the year when oysters are spawning throughout the Bay. Horseshoe crab spawning peak will be occurring at high tides near the new moon in June. Expect reduced water clarity for the upper bay from the Flats to the Patapsco rivers as well as the Potomac River down to Colonial Beach from recent heavy rains. In addition, expect reduced water clarity on the main bay from the South River down to the Rhode River as well as the Colonial Beach to St. George’s area of the Potomac River from algal blooms. To see the latest water clarity conditions on NOAA satellite maps, check “Eyes on the Bay Satellite Maps.” There will be above average tidal currents conditions all week as a result of the new moon on Wednesday, June 25th. For more detailed and up-to-date fishing conditions in your area of the bay, be sure to check out Eyes on the Bay’s Click Before You Cast.

Upper Chesapeake Bay

Robert Newton caught this Chesapeake Channa while fishing in the Sassafras River last weekend. Photo by Robert Newton The Conowingo Dam continues to release large amounts of water for power generation on a P.M. schedule causing high water in the dam pool with some staining of the water. Farther down the Susquehanna anglers are enjoying good fishing along the edges of the Susquehanna Flats during the morning and evening hours. Anglers are casting a mix of topwater lures, paddletails, jerkbaits and soft minnow lures on light jigheads. Striped bass are the most common catch but there are largemouth bass, Chesapeake Channa, and blue catfish in the mix. Chesapeake Channa are also being caught in the grassy areas in the region’s tidal rivers At the mouth of the Patapsco River, the bridge piers of the Key Bridge and up into Baltimore Harbor anglers are enjoying good fishing for striped bass. Some are casting soft plastic jigs or live lining spot near the Key Bridge piers; others are live lining spot along the channel edges. Up in the harbor near old piers, anglers are having fun catching striped bass by casting a variety of lures. The current water temperature in Baltimore Harbor is 81 degrees with a salinity of 4.3. The channel edges in the main part of the bay near Swann, Love and Podickory points are providing some striped bass action for those live lining spot or trolling. Blue catfish are providing plenty of action for anyone fishing for them, the mouth of the Susquehanna and the Chester River are excellent places to fish and the blue catfish can also be found to some degree in all the region’s tidal rivers. Various cut baits, chicken pieces and especially scented baits work very well on fish finder rigs and circle hooks. Fishing for white perch has been good in most of the region’s tidal rivers and there have been excellent reports from the Fort McHenry area and shallower ends of the Key Bridge in Baltimore Harbor. Peeler crab has been an excellent bait, but small spinnerbaits and spin-jigs have also been effective. Spot are being found off Sandy Point State Park and the mouth of the Magothy River.

Middle Bay

Wayne Gast Jr holds up a nice pair of white perch he caught recently. Photo courtesy of Wayne Gast Jr. Striped bass anglers continue to be drawn to the Bay Bridge piers, and they are catching some striped bass, although success is not guaranteed, there is enough action to keep anglers coming back. A few factors that help are a good moving tide and fishing during the early morning or late evening hours. Casting skirted soft plastic jigs at the pier bases is always a fun way to fish, others are drifting live spot or peeler crab to the pier bases. At the shallower ends of the bridge a mix of white perch, spot, and small croakers await. Anglers are trolling along the channel edges from Buoy 83 south past the mouth of the Choptank with a mixed spread of Drone spoons and surgical tube lures pulled behind inline weights for a mix of bluefish and striped bass. There are also reports of bluefish pushing bait to the surface near Sharps Island Light and providing some fun casting to breaking fish. Live lining spot is always a popular way to fish for striped bass this week and bluefish will be in the mix. Searching along channel edges, Thomas Point, the Clay Banks near Sharps Island Light, the False Channel, the Diamonds, Breezy Point are all good places to look with depth finders. Water temperatures in the middle bay region are about 80 degrees this week. There is plenty of fun casting opportunities along the bay shores and tidal rivers. The Poplar Island rocks are a favorite spot to check as is Thomas Point and the lower Choptank and Little Choptank. The best fishing is occurring during the early morning and late evening hours. Casting poppers and Spooks are a fun way to fish over grass and paddletails can offer good success as well. White perch can be found holding near structure in the region’s tidal rivers this week. Deepwater docks and piers, oyster beds, prominent points with good current flow, and submerged rocks are all good places to find white perch. The deeper waters can be fished with grass shrimp, peeler crab, or pieces of bloodworm on a number 4 hook and a light sinker. During the morning and evening hours casting small spinnerbait, spin-jigs, and spinners along promising looking shorelines is an excellent way to target the larger white perch on light tackle. Chartreuse Clouser minnows on a light fly rod can offer a lot of exciting fishing action.

Lower Bay

Herb Floyd takes one last look as he releases a speckled trout back into Tangier Sound. Photo by Herb Floyd The water temperature in the lower bay region is about 81 degrees today and the salinity value is 11. Perhaps the most exciting news in the lower bay region is the arrival of the first cobia and increasing populations of red drum, bluefish, and speckled trout. Anglers have been trolling a mix of Drone spoons and surgical tube lures behind inline weights to target the bluefish. The cobia are hitting the surgical tube lures. The best action for bluefish and cobia has been occurring near the Target Ship and reef sites on the eastern side of the bay. This weekend will be a good time to start targeting cobia with spot and cast tactics or setting up a chum slick with cut bait or a live eel in the back of the chum slick. Chum slicks will also attract cownose rays and sharks and perhaps some bluefish. Bluefish are providing an additional opportunity over striped bass. They are spreading throughout the lower bay region and can be caught by trolling surgical tube lures or by casting metal jigs when breaking fish are encountered or by blind casting along shorelines and reef sites. The bluefish are generally ranging in size from 2 pounds to 6 pounds in size. The Target Ship area, Tangier and Pocomoke sounds, main channel edges and the mouth of the Potomac River are good places to look for them. Large red drum are being caught and released along the eastern side of the bay and the Point Lookout area, often in shallower waters during the evening hours on cut bait, soft crab, or peeler crab. Often shoreline anglers can get in on the action and may catch speckled trout at the same time and of course those pesky cownose rays that seem to be everywhere. Large red drum are also being found in deeper waters near the Target Ship and the Middle Grounds. At times they can be spotted by disturbed water or depth finders. Jigging with large soft plastics or dropping soft crab baits is an excellent way to target them. Striped bass are being found in several different settings this week. Jigging is an excellent way to fish for them along channel edges and the Route 4 Bridge Piers. Soft plastic jigs are the most popular jig to use. Casting a mix of topwater lures, paddletails and other lures along shoreline structure during the morning and evening hours is a fun and popular way to fish for a mix of striped bass, bluefish, speckled trout, and the occasional slot-size red drum. The lower Patuxent and Potomac rivers, Tangier and Pocomoke sounds, and the marsh shorelines of the Eastern Shore are excellent places to fish. White perch can be found in the region’s tidal rivers and creeks this week and can be caught in deeper waters on grass shrimp, peeler crab, or pieces of bloodworm on a bottom rig. During the morning and evening hours casting small spinnerbaits, spin-jigs, or spinners is a great way to target the larger white perch along promising looking shorelines. Spot and small croaker are being caught in the lower Patuxent River. Blue Crabs Recreational crabbers generally are reporting good crabbing in the middle and lower bay regions this week, many crabbers are using razor clams but some report good luck with chicken necks. Crabbers on the western shore report a lot of small crabs and stained water but still manage to put nearly a full bushel of heavy crabs per outing. Lower bay crabbers report they are able to catch a full bushel of 6” or better heavy crabs per outing. Upper bay crabbers report catches of a dozen or more crabs per outing.

Freshwater Fishing

Tim Smith holds up a pretty chain pickerel he caught at Loch Raven Reservoir. Photo courtesy of Tim Smith Freshwater fisheries biologists have been busy surveying some of the lakes, reservoirs, and rivers recently. They routinely survey selected groups to assess fish populations and water quality conditions. Some of their findings revealed good balanced fish populations in Deep Creek Lake. The Savage River Reservoir was slated to be surveyed but excessive debris and turbid waters from recent storms caused biologists to reschedule to a later date. Blairs Valley Lake was found to have a balanced population of largemouth bass with many bass measuring over 12” in length. Biologists also found healthy populations of bluegill and redear sunfish. At Greenbrier Lake an overabundance of largemouth bass in the 7” to 12” size range was found and considered out of balance for the lake. The biologists removed about 200 of them and transported them alive to the Patapsco River where they were released. Additional surveys are planned for the North Branch of the Potomac River and the Savage River to assess any impacts resulting from the flooding that occurred in May. Biologists will look at the trout populations and habitat to see if they were negatively impacted by the flooding. Eastern Region staff conducted an electrofishing survey of Johnson’s Pond in Salisbury to assess panfish populations. Staff collected all black crappie, bluegill, redear sunfish, and yellow perch from selected sampling stations. Johnson’s Pond is currently supporting a robust bluegill population. Large bluegill and redear sunfish were frequently encountered during the survey. Very few black crappie were encountered. Yellow perch were abundant, however most had lengths less than nine inches. Southern region biologists conducted electrofishing surveys on St. Mary’s Lake and the Indian Creek Wildlife Management Area Pond. The Indian Creek Pond survey indicated a good balance of black crappie, bluegill, and largemouth bass and is quite possibly one the best bass fishing ponds in the Southern Region. The St. Mary’s Lake survey included chain pickerel, flier, and tadpole madtom. Preliminary results for largemouth bass in St. Mary’s indicated low densities but a variety of sizes. Largemouth bass are beginning to shift to their normal warm weather mode of behavior where they will feed during low light conditions and seek shade and cool water during the heat of the day. Most often the best fishing for largemouth bass will occur during the early morning and late evening hours. Largemouth bass tend to move into shallower and grassy waters in search of food during the night. Casting topwater lures in the form of soft-bodied frogs, chatterbaits, buzzbaits, and weedless rigged soft plastic baits. Surface strikes from largemouth bass and if fishing in tidal waters Chesapeake Channa can be part of the mix. Working the edges of the grass beds, spatterdock field, or lily pads as the morning wears on with spinnerbaits, jerkbaits, or lipless crankbaits is a good tactic. Grass mats over deeper waters, sunken wood, overhanging shoreline brush, or docks can be worked with wacky rigged stick worms or soft plastics.

Atlantic Ocean and Coastal Bays Surf anglers are enjoying catching bluefish this week in the surf at Assateague and also catching and releasing large red drum and a mix of inshore sharks and stingrays. Most anglers are using cut mullet or menhaden for bait. At the Ocean City Inlet anglers casting paddletails, bucktails, and Gotcha lures are catching a mix of striped bass and bluefish. A fair percentage of the striped bass fail to meet the 28” minimum but offer plenty of fun catch and release fishing. Flounder are always in play at the inlet and offer good fishing on an incoming tide when the bay waters are cloudy due to heavy wave action. There are plenty of flounder in the back bay waters and fishing is good when water clarity is good. The minimum size for flounder is 17” and a portion of the flounder being caught measure under that minimum and must be released. Using larger baits can often be more attractive to the larger flounder. The anglers headed out to the offshore wreck and reef sites are enjoying excellent fishing for black sea bass this week. Some captains are targeting selected wrecks and reefs for large flounder. The tuna fishery is in full swing out at the canyons where anglers are catching a mix of yellowfin and bigeye tuna.

“There are always new places to go fishing. For any fisherman there is always a new place, always a new horizon.” – Jack Nicklaus

Maryland Fishing Report is written and compiled by Keith Lockwood, fisheries biologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Click Before You Cast is written by Tidewater Ecosystem Assessment Director Tom Parham.

A reminder to all Maryland anglers, please participate in DNR’s Volunteer Angler Surveys. This allows citizen scientists to contribute valuable data to the monitoring and management of several important fish species.