Rep Data expands global reach of Research Desk

The DIY sampling platform’s API now supports 50 countries, and growing

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rep Data, a leading provider of full service market research and data quality solutions, has officially added its 50th country on to the Research Desk API. Research Desk is part of Rep Data’s advanced suite of market research technologies. It serves as a centralized, DIY sampling platform that is transforming how companies access, manage, and maintain high-quality data. This milestone highlights Rep Data’s commitment to delivering seamless, secure, and scalable access to high-quality sample and insights infrastructure worldwide.

The Research Desk API centralizes global feasibility, field progress, and respondent management into a single programmatic interface. With this expansion, Rep Data continues to empower clients to run more agile, transparent, and efficient research across borders.

Malaysia joins a growing list of supported markets, giving research teams the ability to launch and manage projects in 50 countries with real-time visibility and control. Clients can instantly track survey progress, reconcile respondents, and manage all project aspects and fieldwork across markets using a single, consolidated system.

“Reaching 50 countries is a big milestone for us. More importantly, it reflects what our clients are asking for: reliable, real-time access to high-quality sample across global markets,” said Cullen Wheatley, Vice President of Rep Data’s Research Desk. “We built Research Desk to simplify complex workflows and give teams more control over field operations, no matter where they're running research.”

The API offers full pagination control, customizable response structures, and consolidated qualification and survey objects to support high-performance fieldwork. Security features include short-lived JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) for all API calls and compatibility with enterprise-grade Single Sign-On (SAML) systems. A RESTful architecture, user-based rate limiting, and streamlined object structures enable teams to move quickly while staying in control.

With continued investment in new markets and capabilities, Rep Data’s Research Desk is meeting growing demand for a faster, more reliable, and more comprehensive way to manage research operations.

About Rep Data

Rep Data provides full-service data collection solutions for primary researchers, helping expedite data collection for primary quantitative research studies with a hyper-focus on data quality and consistent execution. Our mission is to be a reliable, repeatable data collection partner for market research agencies, management consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising agencies, brand strategy consultancies, universities, communications agencies, public relations firms, and more. In addition to our dedicated research services, Rep Data features Research Desk, an intuitive and centralized DIY platform that secures real, relevant, and reliable data, and Research Defender, our integrated, sophisticated solution to verify data quality and eliminate fraud.

