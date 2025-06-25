Kill, keep, report any walleye found in salmon and steelhead rivers

In 2024, 80 walleye were caught and reported in the Snake River from Hells Canyon Dam to the confluence area in Lewiston, and the Salmon River from Riggins to the mouth. Most of the walleye caught ranged between 15 and 18 inches, and a few were between 25 and 30 inches. Walleye are effective predators that can feed on wild juvenile salmon and steelhead in large rivers, as well as salmon/steelhead hatchery smolts that have been released to migrate to the ocean.

Starting July 1, spearfishing for walleye (and smallmouth and largemouth bass) is allowed in all rivers and streams in the Clearwater Region with no bag, length, or possession limits for those species in rivers and streams. Harvest is encouraged. You can learn more about new spearfishing rules and waters here.

Most walleye in Idaho's salmon and steelhead rivers are migrating upstream from the Lower Snake River reservoirs where their populations are increasing. Walleye passage at Lower Granite Dam is currently being watched by Fish and Game, and with walleye populations increasing downstream at a rapid rate, there are more walleye moving upstream of Lower Granite Dam and into Idaho waters.

Anglers in Idaho are catching some of these fish. Fish and Game's fisheries managers appreciate and encourage their efforts when they harvest and report walleye in salmon and steelhead waters so the locations and size information can be recorded and also shared with other anglers.

Walleye are found throughout Idaho in more waters and greater numbers due to natural migrations and illegal stocking. Fish and Game is extremely selective where it provides walleye fishing, which is limited to three locations: Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir, Onieda Reservoir, and Oakley Reservoir.

In most Idaho waters, walleye are incompatible with other species preferred by anglers. While it’s common for game fish to feed on each other, walleye have a long history of preying on other gamefish species to the pointing of crashing those populations.

Fish and Game managers survey anglers for their preferences, and biologists strive to provide diverse fishing opportunities that align with angler preferences, which includes walleye fishing.

