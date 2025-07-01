Arnold Auto Repair Becomes Member of the Automotive Maintenance & Repair Association (AMRA)

Arnold Auto Repair in Ogden, UT, joins AMRA, reinforcing its commitment to industry standards and trustworthy automotive service practices.

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arnold Auto Repair, a trusted automotive service provider in Ogden, Utah, is proud to announce its new membership in the Automotive Maintenance & Repair Association (AMRA). This affiliation underscores the shop’s ongoing dedication to industry best practices, consumer transparency, and ethical service standards.

The AMRA is a nonprofit organization focused on promoting ethical standards and consumer education within the auto repair industry. By becoming a member, Arnold Auto Repair joins a national network of service providers committed to accountability and professionalism in automotive maintenance.

A Word from the Owner

"Joining AMRA reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence, ethics, and customer trust in everything we do."

— Chard Arnold, Owner of Arnold Auto Repair

About Arnold Auto Repair

Located at 1401 Wall Avenue, Ogden, UT 84404, Arnold Auto Repair provides a full range of repair services, including tire replacements, brake repairs, engine diagnostics, and more. Known for its ASE-certified technicians and community-focused approach, Arnold Auto Repair continues to set high standards in customer care and technical excellence.

To learn more about their services or schedule an appointment, visit https://arnoldautorepair.com or call (801) 395-0666.

