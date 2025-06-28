The Boxery Launches Customizable Boxes to Ship, Tailored for Small Business Needs

The Boxery launches customizable boxes to ship, enabling small businesses to create branded packaging at low costs.

Small businesses can now use our customizable boxes to ship to strengthen their brand identity affordably, creating memorable unboxing moments.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Boxery , a trusted leader in packaging solutions, today unveiled its new line of customizable shipping boxes explicitly designed for small businesses. Launched to empower e-commerce entrepreneurs and retailers, these boxes to ship combine affordability, durability, and personalized branding to elevate customer experiences and drive brand loyalty in a competitive market.With the global e-commerce market projected to reach $8.1 trillion by 2026, small businesses face increasing pressure to stand out. The Boxery’s customizable boxes address this challenge by offering tailored packaging solutions that transform standard shipping into a powerful marketing tool. Available through the company’s “Box Bargains” section and custom packaging services, these boxes enable small businesses to print logos, vibrant designs, or personalized messages at wholesale prices, ensuring high-quality branding without incurring significant costs.Elevate your small business with The Boxery’s boxes to ship. Visit https://www.theboxery.com/Product.asp?d=1055&Product=BST&Name=Box+Bargains to create a memorable unboxing experience that keeps customers coming back!“Our customizable boxes to ship are a game-changer for small businesses looking to make a lasting impression,” said the CEO of The Boxery. “We’ve been serving businesses for over 20 years, and we understand that affordable, high-quality packaging can turn a one-time buyer into a loyal customer. These boxes are designed to help entrepreneurs compete with big brands.”The Boxery’s new offering comes at a critical time. According to a 2024 Ipsos survey, 72% of consumers say that packaging design influences their purchasing decisions, and 80% are more likely to buy from brands that offer personalized experiences. The Boxery’s boxes meet these demands with features that cater to small business needs:- Flexible Customization: Choose from one-color logos to full-color designs, printed on sturdy corrugated cardboard or lightweight poly mailers.- Wide Range of Sizes: With over 1,000 box sizes, we ensure a perfect fit for products, reducing waste and shipping costs.- Eco-Friendly Options: Made with over 80% recycled materials, the boxes are curbside recyclable, appealing to eco-conscious consumers.- Bulk Discounts: Affordable pricing and same-day shipping make it easy for businesses to scale operations.These features align with 2025 packaging trends, where unboxing experiences drive social media engagement. A 2024 Forbes report notes that 55% of U.S. online shoppers subscribe to at least one product box, highlighting the demand for memorable packaging. The Boxery’s customizable boxes are designed to create shareable moments, with options for window cut-outs or QR codes linking to promotions, turning deliveries into interactive experiences.Small business owner Maria Lopez, who runs an online boutique, shared her experience: “The Boxery’s customizable boxes have transformed my brand. My customers love the vibrant logo on their packages, and I’ve seen a 30% increase in repeat orders since switching to these boxes. They’re affordable, and the quality is unmatched.”The Boxery, headquartered in New York, has built a reputation for reliability, offering a vast inventory of packaging supplies, including corrugated boxes, mailers, and bubble wrap. With warehouses strategically located across the U.S., the company ensures fast delivery, often shipping orders within 24 hours. Its commitment to sustainability—using biodegradable, locally produced corrugated boxes—further strengthens its appeal to environmentally conscious businesses.The launch also addresses the growing demand for cost-effective branding solutions. Small businesses, often constrained by tight budgets, can leverage The Boxery’s wholesale pricing to access premium packaging typically reserved for larger retailers. By offering custom printing without minimum order quantities, The Boxery removes barriers, enabling startups to compete in the $393 billion packaging market.About The BoxeryThe Boxery is a premier packaging supplier based in New York, specializing in high-quality shipping boxes, mailers, and supplies for businesses and individuals. Founded over 20 years ago, the company is committed to affordability, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, offering over 1,000 box sizes and eco-friendly solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.