The Boxery Pioneers Sustainable Shipping Bags with New Launch

NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Boxery , a leading supplier of packaging solutions, today announced the launch of its new line of 100% recyclable and compostable shipping bags, setting a new standard for sustainability in the packaging industry. Designed to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly alternatives, these innovative shipping bags address environmental concerns while maintaining the durability and functionality businesses rely on. This launch positions The Boxery as a trailblazer in sustainable packaging, aligning with global efforts to reduce plastic waste in 2025.Discover how The Boxery’s 100% recyclable and compostable shipping bags can elevate your brand and reduce your environmental footprint. Visit https://www.theboxery.com/catalog.asp?d=1075&name=Poly+Bags to explore the product line, request samples, or schedule a consultation with our packaging experts.The packaging industry is at a pivotal moment, with 90% of U.S. consumers more likely to purchase from brands offering sustainable packaging, according to Shorr’s 2025 Sustainable Packaging Consumer Report. Meanwhile, new regulations, such as the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), are pushing companies to adopt recyclable and compostable solutions. The Boxery’s new shipping bags, made from biodegradable materials like cornstarch-based PLA and PBAT, decompose naturally within months, offering a guilt-free alternative to traditional plastic poly bags. This initiative supports the company’s mission to reduce environmental impact while meeting the needs of e-commerce, retail, and industrial clients.Solving the Plastic Pollution CrisisPlastic pollution remains a critical issue, with 8 million metric tons entering oceans annually. Traditional poly bags, while cost-effective, contribute significantly to this crisis, often taking centuries to decompose. The Boxery’s new shipping bags tackle this problem head-on by offering:- 100% Recyclability: Designed for easy integration into existing recycling streams, ensuring minimal waste.- Compostability: Breaks down in industrial or home composting systems within 3–6 months, leaving no harmful residues.- Durability: Maintains the strength and flexibility needed for secure shipping, protecting products during transit.- Customizable Options: Available in various sizes and designs to meet branding needs, appealing to eco-conscious consumers.These features align with consumer preferences, as 77% of U.S. consumers rank recyclability as the most important factor in sustainable packaging, according to a McKinsey survey. The Boxery’s bags are also produced locally in the U.S., reducing the carbon footprint associated with manufacturing and shipping.Industry Impact and Consumer AppealThe launch comes at a time when sustainability is reshaping purchasing decisions. Millennials and Gen Z, who prioritize eco-friendly products, are driving demand for brands that align with their values. The Boxery’s sustainable shipping bags cater to this demographic, offering businesses a way to enhance brand loyalty while meeting regulatory requirements, such as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws set to take effect in states like Oregon in July 2025.“Switching to The Boxery’s compostable shipping bags has transformed our customer experience,” said Emily Chen, owner of EcoTrend Boutique, an e-commerce retailer. “Our customers love the eco-friendly packaging, and it’s helped us stand out in a competitive market. It’s a win for our brand and the environment.”The Boxery is also launching an educational campaign alongside the product release, providing businesses with resources on sustainable packaging practices. This initiative aims to empower small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt eco-friendly solutions, further amplifying the impact of the new shipping bags.About The BoxeryThe Boxery is a Brooklyn-based packaging supplier with over 20 years of experience providing high-quality boxes, poly bags, and shipping supplies to businesses and individuals. Committed to sustainability, The Boxery offers eco-friendly solutions that protect products and the planet. With a vast inventory and same-day shipping, the company serves industries ranging from e-commerce to manufacturing, delivering innovative packaging that meets modern demands.

