Legacy Foot & Ankle to Celebrate Grand Opening of Rochester Hills Office with Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting

Community Invited to “Step Into Summer” Celebration on July 10

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Foot & Ankle , led by board-certified podiatrist Dr. Joe Aoun, will officially open its newest clinic in Rochester Hills with a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony in partnership with the Rochester Regional Chamber of Commerce. The event will take place on Thursday, July 10, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the new location: 441 S. Livernois Road, Suite 260.Titled Step Into Summer, the event is designed to welcome community members of all ages to tour the state-of-the-art podiatry clinic, meet the Legacy Foot & Ankle team, and participate in an evening of health education and community engagement.The ribbon cutting ceremony, hosted in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce, will kick off the festivities and celebrate the continued growth of local healthcare resources in the Rochester Hills area.“We’re proud to bring Legacy Foot & Ankle to Rochester Hills and to contribute to the health and vitality of this community,” said Dr. Aoun. “Our goal is to make exceptional foot and ankle care accessible to all, and we’re excited to begin this next chapter alongside our patients, partners, and neighbors.”Attendees can expect an engaging evening featuring educational opportunities on common summer foot concerns, meet-and-greets with medical professionals, live music, a food truck, refreshments, and family-friendly activities. The event will also include giveaways, including custom orthotics and wellness-themed prizes, as well as goodie bags for early attendees.The event is open to the public, and all Legacy Foot & Ankle patients—past, present, and prospective—are encouraged to attend.Event Details:- Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025- Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM- Location: 441 S. Livernois Rd, Suite 260, Rochester Hills, MI 48307- Admission: Free | All Ages | Free Parking AvailableFor more information, individuals can contact Legacy Foot & Ankle at 248-850-3338 for the RSVP page.

