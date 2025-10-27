Millennia Wellness MD Hosts 'Glow & Prosecco' — A One-Day Holiday Beauty Event in Frisco

Glow & Prosecco with Millennia Wellness MD

Millennia Wellness MD hosts “Glow & Prosecco,” a one-day holiday beauty event with exclusive specials and festivities in Frisco, Texas.

Glow & Prosecco is a fun, relaxed afternoon where guests can enjoy a glass of bubbly, chat with our experts, and take advantage of once-a-year savings.” — Vicky Mathew

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millennia Wellness MD invites guests to kick off the holiday season in style at its Glow & Prosecco event on Wednesday, November 6th, from 2PM to 6PM, at its Frisco office located at 3246 Preston Rd, Suite 620.The event offers an afternoon of luxury skincare, injectables, and advanced laser treatments — paired with light bites, refreshments, and festive raffles.Attendees will enjoy exclusive one-day pricing on Millennia’s most popular beauty and wellness services, designed to help guests look and feel their best before the holiday season.Event highlights include:Special event-only packages on injectables, facials, and RF /laser treatments with the Candela MatrixLive skincare consultations and demos with the Millennia teamRaffles, giveaways, and refreshments throughout the dayComplimentary skin analysis and expert treatment recommendationsFeatured event offers include:Audrey’s Injectables Specials with bundled Botox, filler, and Skinvive treatmentsBrittany’s Holiday Glow Facials with HydroDiamond, enzyme, and chemical peelsVicky’s RF & Laser Transformations for tightening, brightening, and full-skin rejuvenation“Glow & Prosecco is our favorite way to celebrate the season with our patients,” says Vicky Mathew of Millennia Wellness MD. “It’s a fun, relaxed afternoon where guests can enjoy a glass of bubbly, chat with our experts, and take advantage of once-a-year savings on the best treatments for glowing holiday skin.”This drop-in event is open to new and existing patients, and admission is free. Attendees can RSVP via Eventbrite or by scanning the QR code on the flyer.For more information, call 214-831-3712 or visit millenniawellmd.com.About Millennia Wellness MDMillennia Wellness MD is a premier medical aesthetics and wellness practice located in Frisco, Texas, specializing in injectables, RF microneedling with the Candela Matrix device, laser treatments, facials, and advanced skincare solutions. More than a med spa, Millennia Wellness MD is committed to helping clients live long, healthy, and confident lives through a holistic approach that combines preventive medicine, lifestyle support, and state-of-the-art aesthetic care.The practice’s mission is centered on the total transformation of each individual—empowering patients to become the very best versions of themselves. The expert team at Millennia Wellness MD takes pride in creating personalized, medically guided programs that align with each client’s unique wellness and aesthetic goals. By partnering closely with patients, they ensure accountability, lasting results, and a journey that’s as rewarding as the destination.At Millennia Wellness MD, beauty meets science, offering cutting-edge treatments like Candela Matrix RF microneedling that deliver measurable, evidence-based results. Every service is guided by a philosophy of personalized care, innovation, and proven outcomes designed to help clients look and feel their best.

