Alternative Answers Named Fan Favorite in the 'Best of Grand Island' Awards

This recognition means so much to us because it comes directly from the people we care for every day.” — Dr. Keri Francl

GRAND ISLAND, NE, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alternative Answers is proud to announce that it has been voted Fan Favorite in the annual “Best of Grand Island” Awards. This community-driven recognition highlights the clinic’s dedication to providing compassionate, educational, and personalized care to every patient it serves.For years, Alternative Answers has been committed to guiding individuals toward lasting health by combining holistic approaches with personalized wellness plans. The Fan Favorite award reflects the deep trust and appreciation the Grand Island community has shown for the clinic’s mission and care.“This recognition means so much to us because it comes directly from the people we care for every day,” said Dr. Keri Francl. “Our mission has always been to guide our patients toward lasting health through education, compassion, and personalized care. Being chosen by our community affirms that the work we do is making a real difference.”Alternative Answers expressed sincere gratitude to everyone who voted, shared their experiences, and continues to support their work. The team remains dedicated to helping patients achieve optimal wellness and looks forward to another year of serving the Grand Island community with the same commitment and care that earned this honor.About Alternative AnswersFor over nine years, Alternative Answers has been dedicated to supporting Dr. Francl’s mission of bringing total and complete healing to every patient. The team believes that true care goes beyond treatment; it’s about creating a space where patients feel supported, valued, and at home. At the heart of this functional medicine practice is a deep commitment to walking alongside each individual on their journey toward health and wholeness.

