Indiana Companies Join to Help Blind Individuals “Touch the Sky”at the Indy Motor Speedway during upcoming Solar Eclipse

About

NearSpace Launch Inc. (NSL) has flown 800+ satellites and subsystems in space over the past eight years. NSL performs research and manufactures ThinSats, CubeSats, Black Boxes, and Iridium-enabled communication systems (EyeStar radios) for a variety of commercial, governmental, and educational applications. For further questions please contact Matthew Voss at nsl@nearspacelaunch.com or visit www.nearspacelaunch.com

