Real Pro Auto Service Recognized as a CARFAX Car Care Service Center

Real Pro Auto Service has been named a CARFAX Car Care Service Center, expanding transparency and service history tracking for vehicle owners in West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Pro Auto Service, a trusted auto repair provider in Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, MI, has been officially recognized as a CARFAX Car Care Service Center. This affiliation strengthens the shop’s commitment to service transparency and vehicle maintenance tracking for its customers.

Helping Drivers Stay Informed with Verified Service Records

The CARFAX Car Care Service Center program connects participating repair shops with a national network of vehicle history reporting. As a CARFAX partner, Real Pro Auto Service now helps customers automatically update their vehicle’s digital service records, which can be viewed by future buyers, dealerships, and the customers themselves.

This designation improves the ownership experience and supports responsible vehicle maintenance with automated reminders and documentation.

Message from the Owner

"Our partnership with CARFAX gives customers easy access to verified service records, building trust and helping protect vehicle resale value." – John Stewart, Owner

Enhancing Transparency and Long-Term Value

Customers who visit Real Pro Auto Service can now count on every oil change, inspection, and repair being digitally recorded in their vehicle’s CARFAX history. This not only offers convenience and accountability, but can also boost resale confidence for private sales or trade-ins.

Joining the CARFAX network is part of Real Pro Auto’s broader mission to modernize the repair process and offer tools that support informed car ownership.

About Real Pro Auto Service

For more than 33 years, Real Pro Auto Service has delivered high-quality automotive repair and maintenance across Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, MI. Their team of ASE-certified technicians provides reliable service in diagnostics, brakes, tires, engine care, and more. Real Pro Auto is known for clear communication, trusted results, and strong community roots.

To learn more or schedule service, visit their Grand Rapids location at 3338 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508, or call (616) 202-3963.

