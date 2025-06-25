Get ready for summer: open pools, free activities & more!

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton is offering a variety of summer programs and activities to help residents of all ages stay active, enjoy the outdoors and stay cool. The City’s outdoor pools open for the season on June 27, and free outdoor programs like Supie return to bring fun to parks across Hamilton starting June 30.

“Summer is the perfect time to get outside, stay active and enjoy everything that Hamilton has to offer,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “Our free and affordable programs help people connect, build community and make the most of the season - right in their own neighbourhoods! I encourage everyone to take part, have fun and make lasting memories together.”

“City staff have been working hard to get everything ready for a safe, fun and memorable summer,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “We’re proud to offer high-quality, inclusive programs and services that make it easier for families and individuals to enjoy the season – whether it’s swimming, playing or simply being outdoors.”

Outdoor and wading pools

Outdoor pools will open for the season on June 27, with daily drop-in swims available through September 1, weather permitting. Locations include:

Ancaster Lions Outdoor Pool

Birge Outdoor Pool

Chedoke Outdoor Pool

Coronation Outdoor Pool

Green Acres Outdoor Pool

Inch Park Outdoor Pool

Parkdale Outdoor Pool

Rosedale Outdoor Pool

Victoria Park Outdoor Pool

Walker Outdoor Pool

Wading pools

Families with young children can beat the heat at supervised wading pools, open June 30 to August 22. Locations include:

Andy Warburton Wading Pool

Dundas Driving Park *open June 23 to September 1

Gage Park

J.C. Beemer Park

Jesse Patterson (Huntington Recreation Centre)

Powell Park

Children under five years old and those six to nine years old who haven’t passed the swim test must be accompanied by a guardian and kept within arm’s reach. Those who pass may swim on their own. Guardians must be at least 12 years old.

For more information on operating hours, swim schedules, programming and locations, visit www.hamilton.ca/outdoorpools. Three-month recreation passes are available at hamilton.ca/recpasses.

Spray pads

Spray pads are unsupervised, free water play areas located in parks throughout Hamilton. These water play areas operate daily from 10 am to 8 pm through September. Visit www.hamilton.ca/spraypads to find a spray pad in your neighbourhood.

Supie

Supie is back this summer, bringing free, staff-led drop-in games and activities to parks across Hamilton from June 30 to August 22. With regular programs at 30 parks and additional morning and afternoon pop-up sessions at 20 more locations, Supie helps kids stay active, make friends and have fun close to home. Regular programming runs Monday to Friday from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm, weather permitting, at these 30 parks:

A.M. Cunningham School Park

Alexander Park

Beasley Park

Belview Park

Berrisfield Park

Bruce Park

Burkholder Park

Corktown Park

Dundas Driving Park

Eastwood Park

Fairgrounds Community Park

Ferris Park

Gatesbury Park

Gilkson Park

Glanbrook Hills

Gourley Park

H.A.A.A. Park

Highview Park

J.C. Beemer Park

Lawfield Park

Mapledene Park

Meadowlands / Travis Carter Playground

Montgomery Park

Paramount Park

Powell Park

Southampton Estates Park

Veevers Park

Waterdown Memorial Park

Winona Park

For full details, schedules and an interactive park location map, visit www.hamilton.ca/supie.

Outdoor pickleball

The Confederation Beach Park outdoor pickleball courts at Jennie Florence Parker Sports Complex are open daily from 7:30 am to 10:30 pm. Reservations can be made online up to 48 hours in advance, one court per time slot. For more information or to book a court online, visit www.hamilton.ca/pickleball.

Golf

King’s Forest Golf Club and Chedoke Golf Club are open for tee time bookings and tournament participation. For more information and to book a tee time, visit www.hamilton.ca/golf.

Fitness at the park

Free fitness classes will run throughout the summer at outdoor locations and parks across Hamilton. Led by City of Hamilton Recreation staff, the programs run from June 30 to August 22, and are open to all ages and fitness levels. For more information on schedules and locations, please visit www.hamilton.ca/fitnessatthepark.