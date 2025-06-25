Akhunkhail Family endorses candidate for the next governor of Georgia

Visit to Akhunkhail House Senator Jason Esteves Jason's Visit to Akhunkhail House

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akhunkhail family endorsed Jason Esteves , a democrat and two-term state senator, for the next governor of Georgia. The 41-year-old state senator has been a school teacher, a lawyer and business owner and has served his constituency well.Mr. Esteves wants Georgia to be known as the number one place to work, start a business, and raise a family – no matter who you are or where you live. Mr. Esteves takes fiduciary responsibility very seriously and as such was elected as the Treasurer of the Democratic Party of Georgia in 2019, a position that he occupied until 2025. Mr. Esteves stays connected with his constituency on a regular basis and as a result ran the 2024 election unopposed.“I have known Jason since he first ran for state senate and have found him to be fully capable to take Georgia to the next level of success in business, social equity and justice, racial and religious harmony and a government that is reflective of its citizens,” Said Rahim Shah Akhunkhail , a philanthropist, social activist, and entrepreneur.“Georgians want a new generation of leaders who will stay and fight for Georgia — no matter how hard it gets,” said State Senator Jason Esteves. “I’m ready to do exactly that as governor to tackle the high cost of living, improve access to health care, and invest in our public schools and small businesses.”His opponents, though seasoned in politics and tried before, have failed to deliver on behalf of the voters. Mr. Esteves bring experience, energy, passion and understanding to the campaign no other candidates does.Akhunkhail family has been in Atlanta for over 35 years engaged in the well being of the community through philanthropy, community engagement, social activism, and interfaith dialogue.

