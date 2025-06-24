Brighten a Veteran’s Smile with a VA Dentist Career 

Did you know approximately 806,000 Veterans received dental care at a VA facility last fiscal year? From routine care to advanced procedures, VA dentists provide essential dental services that support not only the oral health, but also the overall well-being of those who so bravely served.

Keep reading to learn more about the impact you’ll have as a VA dentist.

Dental care on a mission

As a VA dentist, you’ll care for a unique patient population, delivering comprehensive dental services in an environment built on respect, teamwork and clinical excellence. Whether you’re working in general dentistry, prosthodontics, oral surgery or another specialty, your expertise directly impacts the quality of life for Veterans across the country.

Innovative oral care

Health care teams across VA are leveraging cutting-edge tools and best practices to make care more personalized and effective, and this includes dentistry. VA dentists use the latest dental procedures and pain control techniques to better serve our Veterans. Located throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the Philippines, VA dentists provide dental care in state-of-the-art clinics where hygiene is the utmost priority.

Work at VA

Are you ready to make a difference, one smile at a time? Read more at VA Careers to learn how to combine your clinical skills, compassion and commitment into a career that’s All About Veterans.