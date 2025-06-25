Free franchise matchmaking for Veterans

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

Type “franchise” into an internet search and you will get a ton of information, often in the wrong order and from sources you don’t know if you can trust. Even a list of “best” franchises might not suite your unique skills.

The right match, like a well-fitting suit or a dress, is a custom fit process. It’s a combination of science and experience based on six factors:

Your why.

Your fears.

Skills and interests.

Lifestyle.

Financial.

Geographical.

Finding your Vetrepreneur Franchise Type is the first step.

After some initial matches are found, Veterans need a process to validate the match. This due diligence process includes conversations with the franchisor, a review of the franchise disclosure document, talking with existing franchise owners, considering a legal review of the franchise agreement and determining the optimal way to finance the business.

The Vetrepreneur Franchise Coaching service uses a 10-step, 10-week process that enables them to make an informed decision on whether franchising is right for them and finding the best franchise match. These coaches are all Veterans or Veteran spouses with tremendous business and franchise experience.

There is limited capacity. Veterans may apply now for the free Vetrepreneur Franchise Coaching service.